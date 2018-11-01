NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Nine picks

Neil Reynolds is in the lead for the first time this season!

Neil has edged ahead of his podcast partner Jeff Reinebold by one game after two results swung his way in Week Eight - wins for the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Can Jeff fight back in Week Nine?

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Inside the Huddle is broadcast every Wednesday on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Season record 74-45-2 73-46-2

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Nine predictions...

Oakland Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers, Thursday Night Football

Quarterback Derek Carr could be the difference as the Raiders face the 49ers on Thursday

NEIL PICKS: RAIDERS

I think Derek Carr is the best player on the field in this game, and he's the reason the Raiders get the win.

JEFF PICKS: RAIDERS

Very simple: Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, NFL Sunday LIVE

James Conner has been a revelation at running back for the Steelers this season

NEIL PICKS: STEELERS

I love what James Conner brings to this Steelers team: the complete back, in the passing game, the run game. And, since the Ravens won in Pittsburgh a few weeks back, the Steelers have won three straight. Baltimore are trending in the other direction and so I like the Steelers to win this one on the road.

JEFF PICKS: STEELERS

I wholeheartedly agree with you. I think that Steelers offense has found its groove a little bit - they've accepted the fact that Le'Veon Bell isn't there - and Conner has done a great Job. The receivers are playing at a high level and Ben Roethlisberger is playing at a high level. You're also seeing them starting to be more aggressive on defense, blitzing more. That's what they are and who they need to be. Man, have they got some players up front who can get after the passer!

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints, NFL Sunday LIVE

Are Drew Brees and the Saints capable of downing the as yet undefeated Rams?

NEIL PICKS: SAINTS

This game is an absolute cracker! The 8-0 Rams play the 6-1 Saints, who have won their last six straight. I like both offenses, but I'm just going to give the edge to New Orleans. Home-field advantage is going to be key and I see Drew Brees and co getting the job done. Los Angeles suffer their first loss.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

When the Saints are at home, in the dome, it is loud! They have a great fan base. But, if you look at that first half against the Packers last week, I think that was a wake-up call in L.A, so I think the Rams go in and win this game.

Green Bay Packers @ New England Patriots, NFL Sunday LIVE

Future Hall of Famers Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have played each other only once before

NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS

Amazingly, this is just the second time Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have met in their career - Week 13 in 2014 was the last time they met, with Green Bay winning that game 26-21. But, I'm going to say the Patriots get it done at home here. The Packers haven't won yet on the road this season. They were very good last week in L.A. against the Rams, but I think Brady and co get the win at Foxborough.

JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS

I agree, it's New England for me. I just think the totality of the Patriots is better than the totality of the Packers. When you talk about the brilliance of the Patriots, who was playing running back at the end of their Monday night win over the Buffalo Bills? Cordarrelle Patterson! The coaching there is so far ahead of anybody else, it's not even fair.

Tennessee Titans @ Dallas Cowboys, Monday Night Football

Could Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott be the difference as they face the Titans on Monday night?

NEIL PICKS: COWBOYS

This is a tough one to call. Two middle of the road teams. When two struggling offenses face off, you want to find someone who can be a key. That could be Ezekiel Elliott - we know he is an elite player and probably the only one on either of these two teams. I'm going with Dallas.

JEFF PICKS: COWBOYS

This one is interesting, because we're going to get a glimpse of the Cowboys and whether that trade of a No 1 draft pick for Amari Cooper was worth it. You know Jerry Jones, he will be in Jason Garrett's ear, saying, "get the ball to Amari". But, because it's in Dallas, and the Titans are struggling so much on offense - up against a good defense - I'm going to go with the Cowboys.

Week Nine Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Raiders @ 49ers Raiders Raiders Steelers @ Ravens Steelers Steelers Bears @ Bills Bears Bears Buccaneers @ Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Chiefs @ Browns Chiefs Chiefs Jets @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Lions @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Falcons @ Redskins Falcons Redskins Rams @ Saints Saints Rams Texans @ Broncos Texans Texans Chargers @ Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Packers @ Patriots Patriots Patriots Titans @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

