NFL's hottest teams: Rams, Saints and Texans among teams with longest win streaks

Todd Gurley has been unstoppable for the Los Angeles Rams this season

Which teams have the longest winning streaks in the NFL right now?

On Sunday, the Chargers won in London to extend their winning streak to four in a row. Meanwhile, the Rams moved to 7-0 with another dominant victory, this time over the San Francisco 49ers.

Which teams have the longest winning streaks and for how long can they keep it up?

We take a closer look at the NFL's hottest teams...

Los Angeles Rams (7-0, W7)

There are not many play-callers better than Rams' head coach Sean McVay

How they have done it: Third in points scored and fourth in points allowed per game, the Rams have been dominant on both offense and defense. Head coach Sean McVay took the NFL by storm last year with his fresh and innovative play-calling, and it has continued in 2018. So far, no one has been able to stop them as they've rattled off at least 33 points in six of their seven wins.

Offseason acquisitions on both sides of the ball have proved helpful, as Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Brandin Cooks have all upped the level of talent on this team, who look like a Super Bowl favourite from the NFC.

2:58 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Seven of the NFL Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Seven of the NFL

Hot hand: Through seven games, Todd Gurley has been invincible and playing to the level that earned him Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. He has 956 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, leading the way for the terrifying Rams attack.

Up next: vs Packers (3-2-1), @ Saints (5-1), vs Seahawks (3-3), vs Chiefs (6-1)

New Orleans Saints (5-1, W5)

Drew Brees has been in record-setting form for New Orleans

How they have done it: The ever-consistent Sean Payton and Drew Brees have given the Saints the best point-scoring offense in the NFC (34 points per game) and New Orleans, like the Rams, look almost impossible to slow down. During the win streak, they've had two dominant wins over the Giants and Redskins, and three awfully-close victories over Cleveland, Atlanta and Baltimore.

Defensive questions still remain, but Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas are all starring.

Hot hand: It has to be 18th-year pro, 39-year-old Drew Brees. This season, he's thrown 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions, has a 77.3 completion percentage (best in the league) and a 121.6 quarterback rating (also best in the league). He can carve any defense apart.

Up next: @ Vikings (4-2-1), vs Rams (7-0), @ Bengals (4-3), vs Eagles (3-4)

New England Patriots (5-2, W4)

After an early season stumble, Bill Belichick has his team back on track

How they have done it: It wasn't a stellar start from New England. After an opening-day victory, they dropped two straight and didn't look quite right. Since then? They have scored 39.3 points per game, averaged 442 yards per game, and scored 17 touchdowns.

There's no doubt Belichick and company want to make up for their Super Bowl loss last season, and they look as dangerous as every.

Hot hand: Statistically, it looks like a down season from three-time MVP Tom Brady: He has thrown five picks in the last four games and seven on the season - already just one below his 2017 total. But don't let that fool you.

7:03 Highlights of the clash between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Six Highlights of the clash between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Six

He managed three total touchdowns in Week Four, four in Week Five, and out-dueled upstart Patrick Mahomes in an epic offensive battle against the Chiefs in Week Six. Another three scores last week kept the standard high.

Up next: @ Bills (2-5), vs Packers (3-2-1), @ Titans (3-4), @ Jets (3-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-2, W4)

Philip Rivers has been in fine form

How they have done it: The Chargers have won every game they've played against teams not called the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs; the two teams with the best records in the NFL.

On offense, they are balanced - 11th in passing, ninth in rushing and seventh in total yards per game, while the defense is improving every week. They haven't allowed over 19 points in three straight games and came up with a huge stand to stop the Titans at Wembley.

Hot hand: Philip Rivers, like Brees, is playing even better with age, and is playing at career-best levels in completion, touchdown, and interception percentages, as well as QB rating. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this season and five of his last six scores have gone for 29 yards or more.

Up next: @ Seahawks (3-3), @ Raiders (1-5), vs Broncos (3-4), vs Cardinals (1-6)

Houston Texans (4-3, W4)

Houston have relied on DeAndre Hopkins heavily and he has come through

How they have done it: Quite quietly. Having lost their first three games, many people had decided Houston's season was over. But they've now rattled off four straight wins, while AFC South rivals the Titans and Jaguars have both lost three straight.

The Texans don't stand out in any major category offensively or defensively, but they are winning as a team. The streak began with two overtime wins, and with a favourable schedule coming up, they have a chance to extend it even further.

Hot hand: Or rather, hot hands. Sixth-year wideout DeAndre Hopkins is tied fifth in receptions, third in receiving yards, first in plays of 20 yards or more, and second in first downs. Not only is he crushing statistically, but 'Nuk' has made game-changing plays in each of the Texans' victories this season. Expect him to go to the Pro Bowl for the third time this season.

Up next: vs Dolphins (4-3), @ Broncos (3-4), @ Redskins (4-2), vs Titans (3-4)

Special mention - Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 22 touchdowns so far this season, which leads the NFL

They don't have the streak, but the Chiefs are right up there with the Rams when it comes to the 'heat' factor - they are red hot. Outside of the 43-40 last-second loss on the road to New England, Kansas City look unstoppable.

They have scored 38, 42, 38, 27, 30, 40 and 45 points - absurd numbers - and Mahomes is an early MVP candidate. Don't be surprised to see them string together another streak soon.

Up next: vs Broncos (3-4), @ Browns (2-4-1), vs Cardinals (1-6), @ Rams (7-0)

