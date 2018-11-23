WATCH: Amari Cooper with 90-yard TD for Dallas Cowboys
Last Updated: 23/11/18 3:39am
The Dallas Cowboys traded away a 2019 first-round draft pick to acquire Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders earlier in the season, and on Thanksgiving night you saw why.
Cooper practically won the game for the Cowboys with two quick-fire third quarter touchdowns against the Washington Redskins, the second of which was a monster 90-yard effort!
Click on the video above to watch the TD as Cooper caught the ball in traffic, broke tackles and out-sprinted several defenders on his way into the endzone from 90 yards out.
Cooper also earlier scored a 40-yard touchdown on a night in which he had eight catches for 180 yards as Dallas cruised to a 31-23 win.
