Washington Redskins 23-31 Dallas Cowboys: Amari Cooper's two long touchdowns give Dallas big win

4:37 Highlights of the Washington Redskins' trip to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of the NFL. Highlights of the Washington Redskins' trip to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of the NFL.

Amari Cooper had 180 yards and two long touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Washington Redskins in the second half of a 31-23 win.

Dallas moved to 6-5 - the same record as Washington - and took the lead in the NFC East as they extended their win streak to three.

The Cowboys started strong early and looked well on their way to a comfortable victory when Ezekiel Elliott rumbled into the endzone from 16 yards out on the opening drive.

Dallas were dominant on the ground as Elliott racked up 121 yards

Colt McCoy was then picked off by Anthony Brown, but McCoy fired back soon after, launching the ball deep to a wide open Vernon Davis, the 34-year-old tight end showing off his wheels on a 53-yard touchdown that levelled things up.

Dak Prescott failed to capitalise on great field position just before the half after passes to Noah Brown and Michael Gallup had taken them into the redzone. A 13-yard loss on a sack led to a Brett Maher kick and concluded an edgy first half.

Washington struck first in the second half as rookie Trey Quinn had a 30-yard punt return down the left sideline and then found the endzone three plays later from 10 yards out, giving them a 13-10 lead after Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point attempt.

But it was Dallas's newest addition, Cooper - acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick before the trade deadline - who proved his worth on the ensuing possessions.

Amari Cooper had a huge game with touchdowns of 40 and 90 yards

First, as Washington sold out to stop Elliott and the run, Cooper broke free and sprinted to the endzone for a 40-yard score. Then, on their next possession, Cooper took the ball 90 yards - catching the ball in traffic, breaking tackles, and again out-sprinting defenders - on the way to a game-changing score.

After DeMarcus Lawrence spectacularly intercepted McCoy deep in Washington territory and Prescott added a rushing touchdown five plays later, the game was all but over at 31-13.

There was enough time for Kapri Bibbs to score a consolation touchdown, but they couldn't make up the deficit. A late field goal gave the Redskins one final chance at an onside kick, but the Cowboys recovered to seal the win.

FIRST QUARTER

Redskins 0-7 Cowboys: Elliott 16-yard run (Brett Maher extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Redskins 7-7 Cowboys: McCoy 53-yard pass to Davis (Hopkins extra point good)

Redskins 7-10 Cowboys: Maher 28-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Redskins 13-10 Cowboys: McCoy 10-yard pass to Quinn (Hopkins extra point missed)

Redskins 13-17 Cowboys: Prescott 40-yard pass to Cooper (Maher extra point good)

Redskins 13-24 Cowboys: Prescott 90-yard pass to Cooper (Maher extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Redskins 13-31 Cowboys: Prescott 5-yard run (Maher extra point good)

Redskins 20-31 Cowboys: Bibbs 1-yard run (Hopkins extra point good)

Redskins 20-31 Cowboys: Hopkins 31-yard field goal