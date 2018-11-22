Chicago Bears 23-16 Detroit Lions: Chase Daniel leads the Bears to Thanksgiving win
Last Updated: 22/11/18 9:45pm
Chicago Bears' back-up quarterback Chase Daniel led the NFC North leaders to a crucial 23-16 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.
Daniel - who had not started a game since 2014 - completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns when filling in for regular starter Mitch Trubisky, who missed the game with a shoulder injury but will reportedly be back in Week 13.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 236 yards, but threw two key fourth-quarter interceptions that gave the Bears the edge in a closely fought contest.
Eddie Jackson returned the first of those interceptions 41 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with six minutes remaining and Chicago (8-3) ultimately held on to win their fifth straight match.
After a scoreless first quarter, Detroit went ahead in the second after cornerback DeShawn Shead forced a fumble off tight end Trey Burton, ultimately setting up the first of two four-yard touchdown runs for LeGarrette Blount.
After putting up their first points via a 40-yard Cody Parkey field goal, the Bears then moved ahead in the final minute of the first half as Daniel threw a 10-yard strike to Taquan Mizzell.
Blount's second TD run put Detroit back ahead in the third quarter, but the Bears regained the lead early in the fourth off the back of Daniel's 14-yard pass to Tarik Cohen.
The Lions levelled things up with a Matt Prater field goal, but Stafford's late interceptions lost them the game - the first returned for a touchdown and the second coming in the endzone with a minute left as the Lions (4-7) looked to tie the game.
FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
Bears 0-7 Lions: LeGarrette Blount four-yard touchdown run (Matt Prater extra point good)
Bears 3-7 Lions: Cody Parkey 40-yard field goal
Bears 9-7 Lions: Chase Daniel 10-yard touchdown pass to Taquan Mizzell (Failed two-point attempt)
THIRD QUARTER
Bears 9-13 Lions: Blount four-yard touchdown run (Failed two-point attempt)
FOURTH QUARTER
Bears 16-13 Lions: Daniel 14-yard touchdown pass to Tarik Cohen (Parkey extra point good)
Bears 16-16 Lions: Prater 20-yard field goal
Bears 23-16 Lions: Eddie Jackson 41-yard interception return for a TD (Parkey extra point good)
Game's key stats
|CHICAGO
|DETROIT
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Chase Daniel
|27/37 230 2 0
|Matthew Stafford
|28/38 236 0 2
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Tarik Cohen
|3 14 0
|LeGarrette Blount
|19 88 2
|Jordan Howard
|7 13 0
|Theo Riddick
|2 12 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Taylor Gabriel
|7 49 0
|Kenny Golladay
|5 90 0
|Tarik Cohen
|7 47 1
|Theo Riddick
|7 48 0
|Anthony Miller
|3 41 0
|Bruce Ellington
|6 28 0
|Allen Robinson
|2 37 0
|Michael Roberts
|3 16 0
|Taquan Mizzell
|2 21 1
|LeGarrette Blount
|1 15 0
|Total yards
|264
|Total yards
|333