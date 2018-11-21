Thanksgiving NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 12 picks

It's Thanksgiving week in the NFL, meaning we're nearing the business end of the season, and we do so with Jeff Reinebold still holding a slender one-game advantage over Neil Reynolds in their weekly predictions battle...

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Honours were even in Week 11, with both returning an 8-5 record, but who comes out on top in Week 12?

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Week 10 7-7 10-4 Week 11 8-5 8-5 Season record 98-61-2 99-60-2

Inside the Huddle is broadcast every Wednesday on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST INSIDE THE HUDDLE PODCAST.

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 12 predictions...

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, Thanksgiving Day NFL

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Thursday

Can Matthew Stafford and the Lions cause an upset on Thanksgiving Day against the Bears?

NEIL PICKS: LIONS

I've picked this one as my shock of the week. I just fancy the Lions. They have played well at home on Thanksgiving in the recent past; I'm relying on Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay teaming up and getting it done.

JEFF PICKS: BEARS

I could see an upset here too, with the Bears coming into this one off the back of a late Sunday night finish, giving them basically no time to practise. But, I'm sticking with Chicago as I just think they're a better overall football team.

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys, Thanksgiving Day NFL

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.30pm, Thursday

The Cowboys have improved mightily on offense of late by giving the ball more often to Ezekiel Elliott

NEIL PICKS: COWBOYS

I think Dallas are looking good on defense, and they're leaning on Ezekiel Elliott more on offense now. I'm going for the Cowboys at home.

JEFF PICKS: COWBOYS

I like Dallas, because they've figured out they can't put everyone on Dak Prescott's shoulders at quarterback and they need to feed Zeke the ball.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, Thanksgiving Day NFL

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Friday

There's surely no going against the Saints at home in New Orleans, right?

NEIL PICKS: SAINTS

This is a great NFC South rivalry game, and the last one between these two earlier in the season went to overtime, but I've got to go with New Orleans at home.

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

Atlanta has two chances in this game, slim and none. And slim just left town. The Saints get the win at home.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Can Eli Manning secure a third-straight win for the Giants to keep them alive in the NFC East?

NEIL PICKS: EAGLES

This is a 'lose-and-go-home' game in the NFC East. I feel like Philadelphia should have the talent, but it's New York who are trending in the right direction at the moment. I want to pick the Giants, but I just feel there has got to be a response by the Eagles after being embarrassed by the Saints last week - the largest ever margin of defeat for a defending Super Bowl champion.

JEFF PICKS: GIANTS

I'm going to go with the Giants. They've played better the last couple of weeks, while the Eagles are really struggling - they're giving up way too much yardage on the ground and can't create a turnover on defense. If Philly don't win, you can certainly stick a fork in them.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

The Steelers' defense has been impressive during their current win streak

NEIL PICKS: STEELERS

Pittsburgh to win on the road. Denver have it in them to make some noise at home, but I just can't see the Steelers slipping up.

JEFF PICKS: STEELERS

You're right, the Broncos can make some noise, but I don't think they'll make enough noise and so Pittsburgh will beat them to keep their streak going.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers inflict another prime time loss on the Vikings?

NEIL PICKS: PACKERS

Two pretty desperate teams. I think Minnesota have tripped over themselves a few too many times in prime time this season, so I'm going to go with Green Bay to win on the road.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

If the Packers can beat the Vikings, and the Bears win on Thanksgiving, those guys in Chicago will be saying "it's all here for us. But, that said, I'm going to take the Vikings because I just think the Packers are asking Aaron Rodgers to make every play. Golly! He just doesn't have enough weapons around him.

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

The inconsistent Titans might be missing quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday night

NEIL PICKS: TEXANS

I don't trust the Titans. You see a good performance one week, and then what we saw in defeat to the Colts last week. Plus, Houston have won seven in a row - Texans for an eighth.

JEFF PICKS: TEXANS

I'm going to take Houston too. In Tennessee, no Marcus Mariota at quarterback means no chance, and it doesn't look like he's going to play.

Week 12 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Bears @ Lions Lions Bears Redskins @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Falcons @ Saints Saints Saints Giants @ Eagles Eagles Giants Browns @ Bengals Browns Browns 49ers @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Jaguars @ Bills Jaguars Bills Raiders @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Seahawks @ Panthers Seahawks Panthers Patriots @ Jets Patriots Patriots Steelers @ Broncos Steelers Steelers Cardinals @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Dolphins @ Colts Colts Colts Packers @ Vikings Packers Vikings Titans @ Texans Texans Texans

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.