Green Bay Packers 17-24 Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins fires Vikings to crucial NFC North win

Kirk Cousins threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' win

Kirk Cousins bounced back from his worst game of the season to star for the Minnesota Vikings in their 24-17 beating of NFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Cousins threw two interceptions in defeat to the division-leading Chicago Bears last week, but completed 29 of his 38 passing attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns on this match-winning outing.

Cousins found Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen for scores as the Vikings (6-4-1) pushed the Packers (4-6-1) further back in the NFC Wild Card race.

Packers quarterback Rodgers threw a touchdown strike of his own to Davante Adams in the first quarter to give Green Bay the lead, but he was held to only 198 yards total as the Vikings defense did a great job stifling the future Hall of Famer.

Aaron Jones scored on a short run to again edge Green Bay ahead in the second quarter, but 17 unanswered points followed from the Vikings either side of half time and it wasn't till late in the fourth that the Packers again got on the board, a Mason Crosby field goal with just over two minutes to play.

Green Bay attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by Thielen of the Vikings, who then ran out the remaining time on the clock to clinch an important victory.

FIRST QUARTER

Packers 7-0 Vikings: Aaron Rodgers 15-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams (Mason Crosby extra point good)

Packers 7-7 Vikings: Kirk Cousins 26-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Cook (Dan Bailey extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Packers 14-7 Vikings: Aaron Jones six-yard touchdown run (Crosby extra point good)

Packers 14-14 Vikings: Cousins 30-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs (Bailey extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Packers 14-17 Vikings: Bailey 37-yard field goal

Packers 14-24 Vikings: Cousins 14-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen (Bailey extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Packers 17-24 Vikings: Crosby 38-yard field goal