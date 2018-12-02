WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr throws 49-yard touchdown pass for New York Giants
Last Updated: 03/12/18 2:22am
Odell Beckham Jr proved once again on Sunday he is pure box office in the NFL!
Click on the video above to watch the Giants receiver throw a monster 49-yard touchdown strike to Russell Shepard in their 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.
As well as the passing TD, OBJ also got into the endzone himself for a one-yard score, as he returned 35 yards on three catches. But, the Giants still needed overtime to beat the Bears.
In a thrilling contest, which also saw Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks do his best Will 'The Refrigerator' Perry impression as he ran in for a score, Chicago tied things up at 27-27 with a Chase Daniel touchdown to Anthony Miller in the dying seconds.
But, Aldrick Rosas ultimately kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to see Beckham's Giants victorious.
