WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr throws 49-yard touchdown pass for New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr proved once again on Sunday he is pure box office in the NFL!

Click on the video above to watch the Giants receiver throw a monster 49-yard touchdown strike to Russell Shepard in their 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

As well as the passing TD, OBJ also got into the endzone himself for a one-yard score, as he returned 35 yards on three catches. But, the Giants still needed overtime to beat the Bears.

In a thrilling contest, which also saw Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks do his best Will 'The Refrigerator' Perry impression as he ran in for a score, Chicago tied things up at 27-27 with a Chase Daniel touchdown to Anthony Miller in the dying seconds.

But, Aldrick Rosas ultimately kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to see Beckham's Giants victorious.

