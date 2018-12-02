WATCH: Is Akiem Hicks the second-coming of 'The Fridge' as he rushes for a touchdown
Last Updated: 03/12/18 2:43am
Was that Akiem Hicks scoring a touchdown for the Chicago Bears or Will 'The Refrigerator' Perry?
Click on the video above to watch as Bears defensive lineman Hicks bulldozed his way into the endzone against the New York Giants in scenes reminiscent of one of Perry's touchdown runs for the team in the 1980s.
The story of NFL Europe
Sky Sports brings you a brand new documentary covering the story of NFL Europe, from the league's inception in 1997 to its closure in 2007.
However, despite the score, the Bears ultimately slipped to a 30-27 overtime defeat to the Giants, who had Odell Beckham Jr throw a 49-yard touchdown pass for them.
Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL
Play the NFL Challenge
Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.