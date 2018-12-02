Minnesota Vikings 10-24 New England Patriots: Tom Brady leads Pats to convincing win

4:14 Highlights of Minnesota Vikings against New England Patriots in Week 13 of the NFL. Highlights of Minnesota Vikings against New England Patriots in Week 13 of the NFL.

Tom Brady threw for 311 yards and a touchdown to Josh Gordon to give the New England Patriots a lead they wouldn't relinquish as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-10 on Sunday.

Brady now has 579 touchdown passes, including the playoffs, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most all time. He also has 508 regular-season TD passes, which ties him with Brett Favre on the career list. Manning is first with 539, while Drew Brees has 518.

With victory, the Patriots (9-3) retain the No 2 seed in the AFC, while the off-colour Vikings (6-5-1) slip out of the NFC picture, falling behind the Seattle Seahawks (7-5), who move into the No 6 seed with a 43-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

With the game tied at 10 apiece in the third quarter, Brady - who completed 24 of his 32 passes - found Gordon over the middle for a 24-yard scoring strike to move see the Patriots regain the lead at 17-10.

Full-back James Develin added his second short scoring run of the night on New England's next drive and Minnesota were unable to mount a second comeback, with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing two late interceptions.

Cousins completed 32 of his 44 passes, but for only 201 yards as the Patriots defense stifled the Vikings. Cousins' one scoring strike was to Adam Thielen late in the first half.

Before that, New England had opened up a 10-0 lead, with Develin plunging over from the one-yard line to cap an 81-yard, eight-play touchdown drive on their opening possession.

A further 15-play drive by the Patriots in the second quarter resulted in just three points as the Vikings made a goal-line stand, leaving Stephen Gostkowski to kick a 20-yard field goal.

A field goal for Vikings kicker Dan Bailey brought the teams back level early in the their quarter, but the Patriots swiftly moved back ahead with Brady and Gordon's connection and the home side eased to a comfortable victory thereafter.

New England quarterback Brady also reached another career milestone on the night: 1,000 yards rushing in his career. Never considered much of a mobile QB, it has taken Brady 19 years and 265 games to reach the mark - the most by a player since the 1970 merger.

It took Tom Brady only 18 seasons and 12 games to reach 1,000 rushing yards.



The Checkdown presents “A Football Life: Run Tommy, Run” featuring NFL Legends. #TB1K pic.twitter.com/EWlkWZkc1F — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 2, 2018

FIRST QUARTER

Vikings 0-7 Patriots: James Develin one-yard touchdown run (Stephen Gostkowski extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Vikings 0-10 Patriots: Gostkowski 20-yard field goal

Vikings 7-10 Patriots: Kirk Cousins five-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen (Dan Bailey extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Vikings 10-10 Patriots: Bailey 39-yard field goal

Vikings 10-17 Patriots: Tom Brady 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon (Gostkowski extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Vikings 10-24 Patriots: Develin two-yard touchdown run (Gostkowski extra point good)