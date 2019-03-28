Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano steps down

Greg Schiano wants to spend more time with his family

Greg Schiano has stepped down as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, less than two months after taking the job.

The Patriots, who never announced the hiring of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rutgers head coach, confirmed his departure by posting statements from Schiano and coach Bill Belichick on the team's website.

He was brought in to replace Brian Flores, who left the Patriots after the season to take over as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

"I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots," Schiano said.

"This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family.

"I don't want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities."

Schiano, 52, went 11-21 in two seasons with the Buccaneers and spent two years as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State before he was announced in late 2017 as the new coach at Tennessee.

But the school backed out of the deal after a backlash over Schiano's connection to the Penn State sexual abuse case.

Schiano was 68-67 in 11 seasons as the head coach at Rutgers (2001-2011). He is a long-time friend of Belichick, whose son, Steve Belichick, was a long snapper at Rutgers.

Belichick said: "I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team. He is a friend who we support completely."