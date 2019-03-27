Former Raiders and Packers WR Jordy Nelson to retire after 11 seasons

Jordy Nelson spent last season with the Oakland Raiders

Free-agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson has decided to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL.

The move comes as a mild surprise, considering reported interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Nelson spent last season with the Oakland Raiders but is best known for his time with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as one of Aaron Rodgers' primary receiving options for a decade.

Nelson, who turns 34 in May, signed a two-year, $14.2m deal last spring with Oakland after the Packers cut him last spring following a decade in Green Bay.

Nelson (L) was a key target for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

The Raiders had already paid him a $3.6m roster bonus for 2019 when they released him on March 14 after trading for Antonio Brown. Nelson had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season in Oakland.

James Jones, his former Packers team-mate, first reported Nelson's decision on NFL Network.

🚨After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards...72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 27, 2019

Over his career, Nelson caught 613 passes for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2014, when he caught 98 passes for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Green Bay selected Nelson in the second round of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State.

He played a key role in helping them beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, in February 2011, when he caught nine passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

"We want to congratulate Jordy on an incredible career that included achievements that will result in his eventual induction in the Packers Hall of Fame," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"He is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and played a vital role in the team's success with not only his play on the field but also for what he provided as a great team-mate and leader. We wish the best to Jordy, his wife, Emily, and the rest of their family."