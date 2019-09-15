Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers: NFC North rivalry kicks off Sunday's NFL
Sunday's Week Two games begin with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Minnesota Vikings, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action. Here is what to expect...
Seasons so far
Minnesota (1-0) won 28-12 in a fascinating game at home to Atlanta. Kirk Cousins threw just 10 passes in that game (eight completions, 98 yards, one touchdown and no picks), 10 behind the next-lowest starters (Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson). 10 players threw over 40 passes last week!
It was a result of a terrific ground game (Dalvin Cook had 111 yards on 21 carries) and a fierce defensive performance (two interceptions and a fumble recovery). The Vikings D looked back to its 2017 ways.
Talking of great defense, after their performance against the Bears in the season opener, the Packers (1-0) rank in the top five in total, scoring, rushing, third-down and red zone defense and are tied for second in sacks.
However, the offense ranks near the bottom of every major category. Will they fare better at home against the Vikings than they did on the road against the league's best D from last year?
Ones to watch
Dalvin Cook is clearly the key man for Minnesota, at least after game one. After a tough, injury-filled start to his career, he was the difference for the Vikings in their first week out, scoring two touchdowns and totalling 120 yards.
How well can he do against a Green Bay D that held Mike Davis and David Montgomery to 19 and 18 yards, respectively, last week?
For the Packers, who will emerge as the next target behind Davante Adams? Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a game-changing 47-yard grab against the Bears, but he is unproven in his second year. Jimmy Graham scored the only touchdown of the game, but has only topped 100 yards once since joining Green Bay at the start of last season.
Jake Kumerow? Geronimo Allison? Trevor Davis? Aaron Rodgers needs playmakers to throw to.
Where will the game be won and lost?
The Packers haven't won this fixture in the last four (0-3-1), even though they will feel they should have won the first meeting last year, a 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field in this fixture ended 29-29.
Green Bay gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter and Mason Crosby missed a field goal as time expired in regular time.
This time around, defense - and more specifically either side's defensive line - will be key.
Both teams are top five in sacks after Week One, and both boast pass rushes that could severely hinder the opposing quarterbacks. Which team will have the most success getting after the QB?
Key stats
- One of these two teams has won the NFC North in eight of the last 10 seasons
- Rodgers has the highest passer rating vs the Vikings (110.0) among any QB in the Super Bowl era
- The Vikings have averaged 138.8 rushing yards per game since Kevin Stefanski took over as offensive coordinator in Week 15, 2018 (85.4 in the 13 games prior)
- Since 2015, Cousins is 21-4-1 when his team rushes for 100-plus yards (12-26-1 when under 100)
- The Packers haven't had a top 10 scoring defense since 2010 season (they won the Super Bowl that year)
