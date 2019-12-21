Houston Texans 23-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Texans clinch as Jameis Winston costs Bucs

7:19 Jameis Winston's turnovers proved costly for the Buccaneers as the Texans were opportunistic for a road win Jameis Winston's turnovers proved costly for the Buccaneers as the Texans were opportunistic for a road win

The Houston Texans clinched the AFC South with a 23-20 win after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite losing the yardage battle 229 to 435 and Deshaun Watson throwing for just 184 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, the Texans (10-5) are now assured of hosting a playoff game in January.

Tampa Bay's (7-8) four-game winning streak came to an end with the narrow defeat.

In a whirlwind first half, there were six turnovers and four touchdowns as the Texans built up a lead and Tampa Bay fought back.

Already leading the league in interceptions, Jameis Winston added his 25th, 26th and 27th picks of the season early in the game, including a pick-six by Bradley Roby on the very first pass of the day.

Bradley Roby swooped in for a pick six on Winston's first pass of the game

Right after falling to that 7-0 deficit, it appeared to be doubled as Justin Reid picked off Winston on the very next drive and took it back for a second Houston defensive score. However, a block in the back on the return forced the Texans to settle for three points through Ka'imi Fairbairn.

After Matt Gay converted a 50-yarder for the Bucs to make it 10-3, Tampa Bay looked to be gaining momentum when Duke Johnson fumbled and they took over in Houston territory.

However, Winston's third interception - a wobbly pass hauled in by Johnathan Joseph - gave it back to the Texans. Even after the Bucs' defense held, Peyton Barber coughed up a fumble and this time, Houston took advantage when Carlos Hyde punched the ball in from a yard out.

Down 17-3, the Buccaneers' offense finally came to life. With an eight-play, 81-yard drive, Winston connected with OJ Howard, Breshad Perriman and Codey McElroy for big gains before Ronald Jones found the end zone on a four-yard run.

Deshaun Watson didn't have his finest day, but Houston clinched their division

With just 40 seconds until half-time, the Bucs came up with a turnover of their own, as rookie corner Jamel Dean out-positioned Kenny Stills and took a Watson interception back 39 yards.

Winston capped a quick-fire drive by rolling right and firing back across his body to Justin Watson from eight yards out and tying up the game 17-17 at the half.

In a speedy third quarter, both teams put together long, methodical drives and we entered the fourth with a 20-20 tie.

DeAndre Carter's first of only two catches of the day - a 39-yarder on a third and six - set up Fairbairn for a 37-yarder midway through the fourth quarter which gave Houston a 23-20 lead.

Tampa Bay had their chances with two final drives, but both ended in disaster. On fourth down at midfield, Winston hit tight end Cameron Brate in perfect stride on a slant route, but he got caught looking ahead and dropped the ball to turn it over on downs.

After their defense held, leaving the Bucs one final chance to tie or win the game, Jahleel Addae made a fantastic play, reading Winston's quick out route on third down and securing the Houston win.