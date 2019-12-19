Inside The Huddle podcast: Inside Ravens camp with Lamar Jackson

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold are joined by Will Bryce of the NFL Academy for this week's Inside the Huddle.

Will, head of NFL International football development in the UK, spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in training camp this preseason and talks Lamar Jackson after his impressive season so far.

He then discusses the International Player Pathway and the NFL Academy.

Neil and Jeff then dig into a crucial Week 16 in the NFL.

