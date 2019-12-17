NFL Week 16 on Sky Sports: Texans at Buccaneers, Bills at Patriots, Cowboys at Eagles and more

Can Josh Allen lead the Buffalo Bills to the AFC East title this season?

Your NFL Week 16 fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action. Week 16 will also see Saturday host a live triple header as the playoffs close in.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week 16 fixtures

Week 16's Saturday fixtures

Saturday's action begins with the Houston Texans (9-5) at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) in the 6pm kickoff, with the former looking to retain control of top spot in the AFC South. The Jameis Winston-led Buccaneers will meanwhile be seeking their fifth consecutive win.

The Buffalo Bills (10-4), who clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, will then face the New England Patriots (11-3) in the 9pm kickoff as the race for the AFC East title continues.

Finally in the 1.15am kickoff, the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) go to the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) knowing their only hope of making the playoffs is for them to win out and the Minnesota Vikings to lose out over the final two games of the regular season.

Week 16's Sunday night and Monday night games

Sunday's live studio double header opens with the 6pm kickoff between the New Orleans Saints (11-3) and the Tennessee Titans (8-6), who will feel they need a win to remain in the playoff hunt. This will be followed by the Dallas Cowboys (7-7) at the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) in a matchup that could be decisive in the NFC East title race.

Football Night in America will air at 12.30am on Monday, before the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) face the already eliminated Chicago Bears (7-7) on the road in the 1.20am kickoff.

Week 15 will conclude with Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers (11-3) and the Vikings (10-4), with coverage beginning at 1am followed by kickoff at 1.15am.

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

2:57 Highlights of the Saints' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 Highlights of the Saints' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.