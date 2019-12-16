Pick Six: The Jameis Winston roller coaster, Eli's special day and an Atlanta upset

Eli Manning was given a standing ovation in what may have been his final start at home for the New York Giants

The playoff picture is beginning to take shape as eight of the 12 spots have been filled following the Week 15 action that took place on Sunday night.

Here are six big storylines that caught my eye.

3:25 A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season

Cowboys wake from slumber

The Cowboys relied on their tried and trusted players in halting their slump with a huge 44-21 win over the Rams that was nowhere near as close or respectable as that final scoreline might suggest.

Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 117 and two scores; while Jason Witten reeled in an incredible one-handed touchdown from tight end.

Prescott has thrown for 26 touchdowns this season and is second in the NFL for passing yards with 4,334

But there was much more to this performance. Dallas had support players step up in a big way. Tony Pollard rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Tavon Austin produced a 59-yard scoring reception and the defense flew to the football, dominated throughout and held the Rams to 22 rushing yards.

As worrying as the Cowboys' form has been this season, they are still a scary proposition at home if they reach the playoffs.

Falcons spring the upset

0:50 Watch the Atlanta Falcons come from behind to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on the last play of the game Watch the Atlanta Falcons come from behind to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on the last play of the game

If you are just glancing at the scores from last night, you would be shocked to see the Falcons topping the 49ers 29-22. But not if you actually saw the game. Atlanta played with toughness and intensity all night long and gave the banged-up 49ers more than they could handle.

There was a fumble return for a touchdown as time expired that padded the score but the 'actual' winning touchdown came with two seconds remaining as Matt Ryan fired a five-yard touchdown strike to Julio Jones. In truth, did we really expect him to go anywhere else with that football?

It has been a tough season in Atlanta but Sunday's performance served as a reminder that this talented team can turn things around in 2020.

Bucs riding the Jameis roller coaster

The Jameis Winston Experience is definitely going to be coming to a Florida theme park soon. It has become one of the most up and down and, recently, rewarding experiences going.

Winston leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,573, with his 30 touchdown passes bettered only by Lamar Jackson's 33

Winston threw an early pick on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, giving him an NFL-high 24 on the season. But he overcame that setback to throw for 458 yards and four scores. He has some warts, for sure, but few can argue against Winston being prolific.

The Bucs finish up at home to Houston and Atlanta and, on current form, they could end the year with six straight victories and a 9-7 record. That would provide a feel-good factor heading into the offseason and serve as affirmation that tempting Bruce Arians out of retirement was the right move. It will also likely lead to a contract extension for Winston.

Chiefs go dashing through the snow

Patrick Mahomes recorded his highest completion percentage since Week Seven - the last time the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos

It was quite the offensive display from the home team in a snowstorm at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs racked up 419 total yards in a 23-3 dismantling of the Broncos.

Mahomes was unbothered by the whole snow globe scenario and threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tyreek Hill. But it was far from a one-sided effort. Kansas City's improved D showed up once again, sacking Broncos quarterback Drew Lock twice, picking him off once and holding Denver to just three points.

Having that side of the football round into form at this time of the year is very good news for the Chiefs' and their playoff chances.

Jaguars spoil the party in Oakland

The Oakland Raiders played their final home game before moving to Las Vegas

The Raiders were bidding farewell to the city of Oakland on Sunday night and there was a party atmosphere as the Silver and Black jumped out to a 16-3 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But in typical Raiders fashion, they found a way to blow the game; giving up a late touchdown as Gardner Minshew found Chris Conley from four yards out with 31 seconds remaining. The Raiders then saw two of their players get in each other's way on a Hail Mary pass that would have produced the most stunning of finishes.

I'm glad the Raiders players tried to stay on the field and thank the fans after the game, even if some of those supporters didn't exactly cover themselves in glory by hurling abuse at quarterback Derek Carr and throwing items, including nachos, onto the field. It was just an ugly end in a crumbling stadium. And now the Raiders are on to Las Vegas in 2020.

Eli enjoys a special day

Manning started for the second week in a row in the absence of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones

While he won't quite ride off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion like his brother, Peyton, Eli Manning did get to take a bow in the Big Apple as he led the New York Giants to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

With Jones likely to return from an ankle injury this coming weekend, Eli had one last chance to start for a Giants team that he led to a pair of Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and those New England Patriots.

It was far from pretty as Eli threw for 283 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, but a win is a win and he was taken out of the game early in order to receive a special ovation from the New York faithful. That was a classy move for one of the classiest players of his generation.