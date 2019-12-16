New Orleans Saints claim former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers

Janoris Jenkins signed for the New York Giants on a five-year, $62.5m contract in 2016

Janoris Jenkins has been claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Saints days after being cut by the New York Giants.

Jenkins was released by the Giants on Friday after engaging in a Twitter exchange earlier in the week, during which he referred to a fan as a 'r****d'.

The veteran defensive back proceeded to defend his actions by describing the term as 'part of my slang' before being waived, with head coach Pat Shurmur labelling it an "organizational decision."

3:25 A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season

"From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player," added Shurmur.

Jenkins arrives in New Orleans on the back of suffering an ankle injury in the Week 14 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, which would stand as his final appearance in the blue of New York.

The 31-year-old currently leads the Giants with four interceptions in 2019, as well as having a team-high 14 pass defenses to his name.

His first appearance could arrive in Week 16 when the Saints, who have already clinched the NFC South title, visit the Tennessee Titans.

He promises to add a veteran presence both on the field and in the locker room as New Orleans look to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since becoming champions back in 2010.