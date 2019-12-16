Josh Gordon: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver suspended for fifth time

Josh Gordon entered the NFL in 2012 as a second round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the supplemental draft

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substance abuse.

It represents the fifth time in Gordon's career that he has been suspended for substance abuse and likely ends his 2019 season.

The Seahawks look set to be without the 28-year-old for their final two games of the regular season as well as their playoff campaign.

3:25 A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season

Gordon was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks in November having been released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots at the end of October.

He was initially traded to the Patriots by the Browns at the beginning of the 2018 season before stepping away from football in December later that year due to mental health reasons.

It was announced shortly after Gordon had been suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's drug policy, which saw him miss the Patriots' Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Fast forward 12 months and Gordon again faces time away from the field having registered seven catches for 139 yards and zero touchdowns for Seattle so far this year.

Pete Carroll's side are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at the weekend, however with their receiver corps cut down by one.