Lamar Jackson one of 12 Baltimore Ravens NFL Pro Bowl picks
Last Updated: 18/12/19 7:11am
Quarterback Lamar Jackson highlights the list of 12 Baltimore Ravens selected for the Pro Bowl, which won't include Tom Brady for the first time since 2008.
The NFL on Tuesday night revealed the rosters and the starters for the January 26 all-star game in Orlando, Florida, with the Ravens tying the 1973 Miami Dolphins for most Pro Bowl players in the initial selection. When subs are included, the 2007 Dallas Cowboys hold the record with 13 Pro Bowl players.
The New Orleans Saints lead this year's NFC teams with seven selections.
Jackson has passed for 2,889 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 1,103 yards and seven scores and leading the Ravens to an NFL-best 12-2 record.
Six Ravens were chosen as AFC starters, including offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Marshal Yanda.
The New England Patriots have three Pro Bowl selections, but not the 42-year-old Brady, whose 10-year streak came to an end. The AFC quarterbacks are Jackson, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson.
The Chiefs placed six players on the AFC roster for the second consecutive season.
The Saints have five starters, including defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and receiver Michael Thomas.
Quarterback Drew Brees, who missed five games early in the season because of a thumb injury, came back strong to make his 13th Pro Bowl in 19 seasons. He set the NFL career record for touchdown passes on Monday night.
NFL.com reported that the Bosa brothers - the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey and San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick - were the top two vote-getters at defensive end.
Coaches, players and fans vote on the rosters, which are below, with asterisks indicating starters and not accounting for injured players:
AFC TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Texans
Running back: Nick Chubb*, Browns; Derrick Henry, Titans; Mark Ingram, Ravens
Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Ravens
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; Keenan Allen*, Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Browns; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Ravens
Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Texans; Trent Brown, Raiders
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Colts; David DeCastro, Steelers
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Frank Clark*, Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jaguars
Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Steelers; Chris Jones*, Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Bengals
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Steelers; Matt Judon, Ravens
Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Colts; Dont'a Hightower, Patriots
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Bills; Marcus Peters, Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Steelers; Earl Thomas, Ravens
Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
NFC TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Running back: Dalvin Cook*, Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Michael Thomas*, Saints; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Tight end: George Kittle*, 49ers; Zach Ertz, Eagles
Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Packers; Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Terron Armstead, Saints;
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
Center: Jason Kelce*, Eagles; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, Saints; Nick Bosa*, 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Vikings
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Falcons
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers
Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, Saints; Richard Sherman*, 49ers; Darius Slay, Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Rams
Free safety: Budda Baker*, Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Bears
Strong safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Wil Lutz*, Saints
Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Eagles
Punter: Tress Way*, Redskins
Return specialist: Deonte Harris*, Saints
Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Bears
* Indicates starter