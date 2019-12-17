NFL playoff race: Who's hot, who's not? Packers rolling, Buccaneers lurking

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15

Which teams are getting hot at the right time ahead of the NFL playoffs? Which are struggling with just two weeks to go?

While some teams have secured their playoff berth, others have seen their post-season hopes disappear.

Here is our look at those that are hot and those that are not on the back of a dramatic Week 15…

The NFL playoff picture through Week 15

Who's hot?

Green Bay Packers (11-3, W3, 1st in NFC North)

Aaron Rodgers was 16 of 33 for 203 yards and one touchdown against the Chicago Bears

The Packers have found a way to win ugly and in doing so secured their spot in the playoffs with a 21-13 win over the Bears on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay occupy the No 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC thanks to their 11th victory of the season, extending their win streak to three in the process to set themselves in good stead heading into the new year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7, W4, 2nd in NFC South)

Jameis Winston has thrown a league-high 24 interceptions so far this season

A playoff berth stills looks a stretch for the Buccaneers but Bruce Arians' men are putting on some finish to the season.

The Bucs made it four successive wins on Sunday as they beat the Detroit Lions 38-17 in another showcase of the Jameis Winston experience. He went 28 of 42 for 458 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to move into top spot in the NFL in passing yards and second in touchdown passes behind Lamar Jackson.

He may also lead the league in picks, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is proving a worthy source of entertainment. Could they shake things up again in the AFC with a win over the Houston Texans next time out?

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, W4, 1st in AFC West)

Mahomes is 280 of 426 for 3,606 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2019

Snow isn't going to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs in their current mood. The Denver Broncos learned that the hard way as they were beaten 23-3 in not so tricky conditions at Arrowhead.

Mahomes recorded his highest pass completion since Week Seven, finishing 27 of 34 for 340 yards for two touchdowns and one interception. The Chiefs have won four in a row and are looking dangerously good ahead of matchups with the eliminated Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers to see out the regular season.

Preparations for the playoffs will undoubtedly be under way.

Houston Texans (9-5, W1, 1st in AFC South)

7:19 Watch highlights of the Texans' win over the Titans in Week 15 Watch highlights of the Texans' win over the Titans in Week 15

The Texans issued a winning response to their defeat to the Denver Broncos with a 24-21 victory over the Titans, with whom they shared an 8-5 record heading into Week 15. In doing so they took control of top spot in the AFC South and the No 4 seed.

While Deshaun Watson once again underlined his all-action influence under center, wide receiver Will Fuller reminded all of what a difference he makes to this Texans team when healthy. The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries since entering the NFL in 2016 but has asserted himself as a key playmaker and a welcomed partner to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Running back Carlos Hyde also continued his fine 2019, surpassing 1000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his career. When all the pieces are on the field the Texans can be a threat to anybody.

Buffalo Bills (10-4, W1, 2nd in AFC East)

4:27 Watch the Bills secure a playoff berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Watch the Bills secure a playoff berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Christmas came early for Bills fans as their side confirmed their first 10-win season of the century and a spot in the playoffs by beating the Steelers 17-10.

Much of the talk has surrounded quarterback Josh Allen this season, but it was the Bills defense that turned in a defining display this time. Tre'Davious White came up with two interceptions and Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer had a pick each, while Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges was also sacked four times.

Don't count this Bills team out. They've got talent, they've got heart.

3:25 A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season. A collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season.

Who's not?

Los Angeles Rams (8-6, L1, 3rd in NFC West)

6:40 Watch highlights from the Rams' defeat to the Cowboys Watch highlights from the Rams' defeat to the Cowboys

The Rams aren't quite dead and buried, but there are few signs of post-season life in LA.

Sean McVay's side saw their playoff hopes dented on Sunday as they were comfortably beaten 44-21 by the Cowboys to slip to 8-6. Their defeat consequently clinched playoff berths for the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

They must now win out and hope the Minnesota Vikings loses out if they have any hope of extending their season into 2020.

Chicago Bears (7-7, L1, 3rd in NFC North)

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 29 of 53 for 334 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Packers

The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following their defeat to the Packers, ending their three-game winning streak and leaving the organisation with questions to answer in the offseason.

This was a team that had been fully expected to compete in January after going so close in 2018. Instead the Bears find themselves with decisions to make over the future of head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Trubisky.

The script wasn't supposed to play out like this.

Oakland Raiders (6-8, L4, 2nd in AFC West)

Derek Carr was 22 of 36 for 267 yards and one touchdown in the Raiders' defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars

It was far from the perfect farewell for the Raiders as they were beaten 20-16 by the Jaguars in their final game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

Barring other results miraculously going their way, the Raiders are all-but-certain to miss out on the playoffs following their fourth defeat in a row.

Cleveland Browns (6-8, L1, 3rd in AFC North)

Baker Mayfield was 30 of 43 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Arizona Cardinals

A 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals eliminated the Browns from playoff contention and ensured they would finish as the only NFL team not to post a winning record this decade.

There was a defeated look to star receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline as they processed another setback in a season that had promised so much but offered so little.