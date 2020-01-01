Houston Texans activate JJ Watt off injured reserve

JJ Watt will line out against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday and is expected to play in this weekend's AFC wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery nine weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle.

He sustained the injury when tackling Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs in a game on October 27.

"We're going to go out to practice today and we're going to see how it goes and then keep progressing through the week," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday regarding how the team plans to proceed with Watt.

The Texans placed starting safety Tashaun Gipson on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for Watt, who finished 2016 (back) and 2017 (leg) on injured reserve. Watt played every game during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 sacks.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in eight games this season.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 479 tackles, 96 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and one interception in 112 games over nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in sacks in both 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5).

Gipson, 29, recorded 51 tackles and three interceptions while starting 14 games for the Texans this season.

The Houston Chronicle reported that he aggravated a transverse process fracture in his back against the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale.

