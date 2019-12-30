New York Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur

Pat Shurmur was 9-23 in two seasons and went 4-12 in 2019

Pat Shurmur has been sacked by the New York Giants, who are now in search of their third head coach in five years.

Shurmur was 9-23 in two seasons and went 4-12 in 2019 as the Giants ushered in a new era at quarterback, replacing Eli Manning with rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones.

He admitted on Sunday that he understood the NFL is a "wins business" but said there is no doubt the Giants were better now than when he arrived.

"You need to have a quarterback, you need to be able to play defense, you need to run the ball," Shurmur said on Sunday.

"On defense, you need to have impact players that when they game is on the line, can do things. We have some strung throughout this roster and we'll have a chance to go get more. I think that's exciting."

Last offseason signalled a major shift in the organisation with safety Landon Collins allowed to walk in free agency before general manager Dave Gettleman traded wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns.

Shurmur was hired as head coach after a successful stint as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, replacing Ben McAdoo.

Shurmur did show a golden touch with Jones, who impressed in training camp and drew rave reviews from team-mates almost instantly after being installed as the team's starter over Manning.

Jones finished with 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions and returns along with running back Saquon Barkley to form a strong foundation offensively for the next coach in New York.

The Giants were hit hard by injuries and started 10 rookies at least one game in 2019.