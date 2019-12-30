NFL playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend on Sky Sports

1:49 Thrills, drama and amazing plays in huge moments. The NFL playoffs begin on Sky Sports this Saturday Thrills, drama and amazing plays in huge moments. The NFL playoffs begin on Sky Sports this Saturday

The NFL playoffs have arrived!

After the regular season concluded with some thrilling finishes and all playoff seeds were determined, we now know which teams will be playing in the Wild Card round.

With the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers all resting after securing a first-round bye, the games we are showing this week are...

Wild Card round fixtures

Your Wild Card fixtures! Time Road team Home team Saturday 9.35pm Buffalo Bills (5) Houston Texans (4) Saturday night 1.15am Tennessee Titans (6) New England Patriots (3) Sunday 6.05pm Minnesota Vikings (6) New Orleans Saints (3) Sunday 9.40pm Seattle Seahawks (5) Philadelphia Eagles (4)

It's all AFC on Saturday, and we begin at 9.35pm with the No 4 seed Houston Texans (10-6) hosting the No 5 Buffalo Bills (10-6). Both teams come in with the same records and will be refreshed after resting their starters in Week 17. Which team will advance?

Then, after their shock defeat to Miami knocked them out of the second seed, the No 3 New England Patriots (12-4) welcome the No 6 Tennessee Titans (9-7) at 1.15am. With plenty of offensive weapons, can the Titans - led by former Patriot Mike Vrabel - send the Patriots packing?

On Sunday, we turn to the NFC. First, the No 3 New Orleans Saints (13-3) have the best record of all the Wild Card teams and come into their contest with the No 6 Minnesota Vikings (10-6) red-hot, having averaged 36 points over the last seven weeks. Can Kirk Cousins keep pace with Drew Brees?

Finally, after narrowly missing out on the NFC West title on Sunday Night Football, the No 5 Seattle Seahawks (11-5) will now travel to face the streaking No 4 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7). Will Philadelphia be able to come away with yet another 'win or go home' victory, or will the Seahawks have too much?

Get ready because the playoffs are here!

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.