Miami Dolphins 27-24 New England Patriots: Pats stunned as they lose No 2 seed to Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins stunned the New England Patriots 27-24, knocking them out of the No 2 seed in the AFC, which was taken over by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds left in the game as the Dolphins upset the hosts on Sunday.

The Patriots (12-4), who started the season 8-0, could have clinched a first-round playoff bye with the win. Instead, their loss combined with Kansas City's win over the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Pats to the No 3 seed -- and means New England must play in the wild-card round while the Chiefs get the bye.

Miami (5-11), who started this season 0-7, won at New England for the first time since 2008.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, is now 15-2 at home against Miami.

Miami QB Fitzpatrick completed 28-of-41 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions. Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker had a big game with eight catches for 137 yards.

But one of Miami's biggest moments came in the second quarter, when former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe scored on a 35-yard interception return. It was Rowe's first interception of the season and the first pick-six Brady has ever thrown against Miami.

Miami, beaten 43-0 at home by the Patriots on September 15, got off to a great start on Sunday, taking a 10-0 lead on Jason Sanders' 27-yard field goal and Rowe's pick-six. Rowe stepped in front of Julian Edelman to make the play.

But New England went into halftime tied 10-10 on Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal and Sony Michel's four-yard scoring run.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter as Fitzpatrick scrambled for a two-yard score, and linebacker Elandon Roberts - who moonlights as a fullback - caught a 38-yard TD pass from Brady, breaking a tackle along the way. It was Roberts' first career catch.

Miami took a 20-17 lead on Sanders' 32-yard field goal with 8:29 left in the fourth.

New England took their first lead of the game, 24-20, on an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a third-and-goal screen pass to James White that became a 13-yard touchdown.

Fitzpatrick then rallied Miami, engineering a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, with the flip to Gesicki at the end. Brady tried to force overtime with a potential field-goal drive, but the Patriots could only gain 12 yards on five plays.