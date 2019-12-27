NFL Black Monday: Which head coaches are on the hot seat heading into Week 17?

Freddie Kitchens was appointed Cleveland Browns head coach on January 12, 2019

Black Monday is approaching in the NFL, so which head coaches could be preparing to pack their bags after Week 17?

The first day after the final Sunday of the NFL's regular season is notoriously named 'Black Monday' in light of multiple coaches and general matches being removed or stepping down from their posts across the league.

This year is expected to be no different as several figures enter Week 17 knowing it is likely to be their last in the job, with two having already departed earlier in the year in former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden.

So, who are the leading candidates to face the axe in 2019?

Freddie Kitchens - Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens came under scrutiny for wearing an anti-Pittsburgh Steelers t-shirt in the aftermath of Myles Garrett's helmet hit on Mason Rudolph

Kitchens' future in Cleveland has looked bleak for some time now, but it may all finally come to an end on Monday - less than a year after he was named head coach.

His reign has entailed the miss-use and often neglect of an offense stacked with shiny toys, along with a failure to help quarterback Baker Mayfield build on an encouraging rookie year. A star-studded Browns team finds itself 6-9, third in the AFC North, eliminated from the playoffs, on a two-game losing streak and staring at the end of a decade in which it will have been the only side in the NFL not to have recorded a winning season.

Pat Shurmur - New York Giants (4-11)

Pat Shurmur will be looking for his fifth win in the job when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

It has taken an Eli Manning-led victory over the Miami Dolphins and a five-touchdown performance from rookie Daniel Jones in the Week 16 win over the Redskins to lift the mood within the New York Giants facility. It had all been rather miserable until then.

First-year head coach Pat Shurmur has struggled to inspire with his play-calling on the offensive side of the ball, with matters not helped by injury absences for the primary weapons in Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. His efforts haven't been aided by a poor year for defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who has influenced little improvement from the Giants' pass rush and endured a tough time integrating a youthful secondary into his scheme.

Doug Marrone - Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Doug Marrone took over the Jaguars in 2017

A divided culture has marred Doug Marrone's time in Jacksonville, with the presence of recently-fired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations having seemingly made for a conflict of interests within the organisation. Marrone has had to deal with off-field issues surrounding personnel as well as seeing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo step away from the running game that had led the Jaguars to the playoffs two years ago.

Jason Garrett - Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Jason Garrett is in his ninth season as permanent head coach in Dallas

Garrett could well be relying on the Giants to save his job in Dallas on Sunday, with the Cowboys needing to beat the Redskins and hope NFC East leaders the Eagles lose at New York in order to make the playoffs. It could well be that owner Jerry Jones has already made his mind up regardless of what happens on Sunday.

The Cowboys should have wrapped up the division title weeks ago, only to see a three-game losing streak threaten their post-season hopes altogether. With the fear of so much talent going to waste, Cowboys fans may feel it is time for a change.

Anybody else?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn

Anthony Lynn is another head coach who may be feeling the heat as the Los Angeles Chargers enter their final game 5-10 on the year. It would be easy to sympathise with Lynn were he to be fired, with ageing quarterback Philip Rivers having struggled and the Chargers having lost a lot of tight games.

Zac Taylor has been met by a torrid debut year as Cincinnati Bengals (1-14) head coach, but it appears he will return in 2020 and likely be accompanied by a new franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed this week that Dan Quinn would return as head coach in 2020 after helping his side recover from 1-7 to 6-9 thanks to a three-game winning streak that includes a 29-22 victory over the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers.

