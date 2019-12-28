NFL: What was the best touchdown of 2019?

As the year comes to an end, we want you to pick your best touchdown of 2019!

We have picked out six of the finest runs, passes and catches that led to touchdowns this year - all outstanding efforts.

Lamar Jackson's MVP-level campaign can be summed up by his mesmerising 47-yard run against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. Was it the best TD of the year?

At Wembley Stadium, the Bengals were again the victims as a Rams' trick play led to a 65-yard score for Cooper Kupp, while Washington tight end Vernon Davis embarrassed the Eagles defense with a 48-yard leaping catch-and-run in Week One.

In Seattle, Tyler Lockett somehow, someway, managed to tap both feet in the turf for an amazing diving grab from 12 yards out, and Deshaun Watson came up with a miracle against the Raiders. After getting a boot to the face, he managed to recover and throw a nine-yard TD to Darren Fells.

Finally, how about Aaron Rodgers' back-pedalling, falling throw to Jamaal Williams against the Chiefs? He was over 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage before throwing a perfect spiral to the back of the end zone.

Get voting for your favourite below!

The NFL regular season concludes this Sunday with three live games on Sky Sports Action from 5pm.

Tune in to watch Patriots at Dolphins (6pm), Eagles at Giants (9.25pm) and 49ers at Seahawks (1.20am).