New England Patriots already have playoff mentality ahead of regular-season finale

The New England Patriots, who last week clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East title, could opt to rest some starters on Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins. But they won't.

"Look, this is very simple now," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told his players in a locker-room speech shown on NFL Network. "If we beat Miami, we get a bye (into the second round of the playoffs). ... So, it's a playoff game."

The Patriots (12-3) got off to an 8-0 start this season, dominating the Dolphins 43-0 in Miami during that streak. Since that 8-0 start, however, they are just 4-3 - but will hold off the Kansas City Chiefs for the second AFC seed if they secure a win in Florida.

Miami, who traded away most of their top players over the past several months in order to accumulate draft picks and start a rebuilding effort, have the opposite track record. Brian Flores' team (4-11) started this season 0-7 but have gone 4-4 since.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted three times in that 43-0 game, completing 11 of 21 passes for just 89 yards. One week later, he was benched in favor of former first-round pick Josh Rosen.

Fitzpatrick eventually earned another chance, and he has played a huge role in every Miami win this season. Over the past four games Fitzpatrick has a 9-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, averaging 327 passing yards per contest. Plus, he has added 109 yards on the ground during that span.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has rejuvenated Miami's offense over the last month

Last week, in a 38-35 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Fitzpatrick became the first Dolphins quarterback to pass for 400-plus yards and at least four touchdowns since the legendary Dan Marino.

He completed 31 of 52 passes for 419 yards, sparking the winning field-goal drive in overtime to stave off a Bengals team that had rallied from a 23-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

"That was a crazy finish," Fitzpatrick said. "I've probably never seen one like that."

At 37, Fitzpatrick is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he's still five years younger than New England's Tom Brady, who is having another strong year even though he was left off the Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 2008, when he was injured.

Brady has completed 61.1 per cent of his passes for 3,836 yards and 22 touchdowns, with just seven interception and amazingly, he has gone 11 straight years without missing a game due to injury.

Tom Brady hasn't had his best statistical season but continues to keep the Patriots winning

However, top target Julian Edelman was limited in practices this week due to knee and shoulder injuries. Edelman, who has yet to miss a game this season, has 97 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns.

The Patriots, 16-point favorites on Sunday, are likely to be led offensively by running back duo Sony Michel and James White. Michel now has 838 rushing yards after 931 in his rookie campaign, while White dominates through the air. 612 of his 871 scrimmage yards this season have come in the passing game (on 69 catches).

Defensively, the Patriots lead the NFL with 36 takeaways and have two Pro Bowl players in linebacker Dont'a Hightower and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. They have allowed a league-low 22 touchdowns (just six rushing) and the fewest points (13.2 per game) in the NFL.

Hightower has 65 tackles, including eight for losses while Gilmore is tied for the league lead with six interceptions and is No 1 in passes defended (19), making him a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Will Miami and Fitzpatrick have enough to prevent New England from a first-round bye?

