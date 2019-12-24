Seahawks at 49ers and all playoff seeds determined in NFL Week 17 on Sky Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are looking to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs

Your NFL Week 17 fixtures have arrived!

It is the final week of the season, and by the morning of Monday 30, we will know which teams are in the postseason and who will be playing who.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week 17 fixtures

Your Week 17 fixtures! Time Road team Home team Sunday 6pm Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Sunday 9.25pm Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Sunday Night Football (1.20am) San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks

With no Thursday or Saturday football this week, we begin on Sunday at 6pm with the New England Patriots (12-3) heading to the Miami Dolphins (4-11) with Tom Brady and company looking to keep hold of the No 2 seed in the AFC.

After an 0-7 start, the Dolphins have shown some fight, winning four of their last four. The Patriots know that a win secures the second seed, but if they can't take care of business, the Chiefs could swoop in.

AFC has 64 different seeding scenarios for Sunday.

(We’ll post the NFC tomorrow) @NFLResearch #NFLRedZone pic.twitter.com/mzokuspPJV — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 23, 2019

At 9.25pm, after their huge win over Dallas last weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) need one more win - over the New York Giants (4-11) - and they will host a playoff game in January as the winners of the NFC East.

The Eagles held the NFL's No 1 offense in check last week, but can they contain Saquon Barkley after his 279-yard outing against Washington? And will Carson Wentz continue his excellent run?

5:46 Highlights from Philadelphia's season-saving win last week Highlights from Philadelphia's season-saving win last week

We then join our friends at Football Night in America for Sunday Night Football as the No 1 seed in the NFC will be determined based on the result of the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) at the Seattle Seahawks (11-4).

In a fierce NFC West rivalry game, the 49ers will clinch the top seed if they win, but fall to No 5 if they lose. On the flip side, Seattle will remain at their current No 5 seed with a loss, but could end up anywhere from No 1-3 with a win, depending on results for the Packers (2) and Saints (3).

Get ready for a massive regular-season-concluding Sunday!

3:40 Watch the best plays from Week 16! Watch the best plays from Week 16!

During the week

