Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise injuries leave Seattle Seahawks with running back crisis

Seattle running back Chris Carson leads his team in rushing yards this season

The Seattle Seahawks are down to their fourth-string running back after losing both Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Carson looks set to miss out on the remainder of the season following the hamstring injury that forced him off in the second quarter at the weekend.

Prosise will also sit out the final regular season game and the playoffs after breaking his arm in the first half, leaving rookie Travis Homer as Seattle's only healthy back.

This comes two weeks after the Seahawks lost running back Rashaad Penny with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

C.J. Prosise had just 14 yards off four carries before exiting the game against the Cardinals

On whether Carson is out for the year, head coach Pete Carroll said: "I don't have that definitely. But our docs are telling that yes, it looks like that."

The Seahawks do have another running back in Xavier Turner on the practice squad and could yet look to bring in further reinforcements in the backfield.

Carson leads his side in 2019 with 1,230 rushing yards for seven touchdowns, and has also assisted in the pass game with 37 catches for 266 yards and two scores.

Prosise has meanwhile played just nine games this year, rushing for 72 yards off 23 carries for one touchdown.

Carroll also confirmed after the game the Seahawks will be missing left tackle Duane Brown for at least another week due to him requiring surgery on a knee injury.

Sunday also saw Carroll's men play without cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney due to respective hamstring and core problems.