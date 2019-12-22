New Orleans Saints 38-28 Tennessee Titans: Saints rally for road win

7:33 Michael Thomas had another huge day in the New Orleans Saints' road win over the Tennessee Titans Michael Thomas had another huge day in the New Orleans Saints' road win over the Tennessee Titans

Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record in a 38-28 New Orleans Saints road win over the Tennessee Titans.

With 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, Thomas ended the game with 145 catches so far this year, taking over from Harrison and his 143 for the Colts in 2002.

Drew Brees was 27 of 38 for 279 yards and three touchdowns in another impressive performance, while Alvin Kamara scored his first TDs since Week Three and added 80 yards on the ground.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had a strong outing, completing 17 of 27 passes for 272 yards and three TDs but he was sacked five times by an aggressive Saints defense.

Tennessee had raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Tannehill found Jonnu Smith for a 41-yard touchdown before rookie AJ Brown took an end-around 49 yards for an outstanding rushing score.

After a Wil Lutz field goal had opened the scoring for the Saints, Jared Cook got them right back in it when he raced 61 yards on a one-play drive in the second quarter to bring the Saints within four before the half at 14-10.

In the third quarter, the Saints took over.

Kamara burst through the line to race for a 40-yard touchdown on the first drive after the half, then added a second on a one-yard plunge to give New Orleans a 10-point lead at 24-14.

Tannehill and the Titans did not surrender, twice drawing within three on 36 and seven-yard touchdowns by Tajae Sharpe but Brees was clinical to close out the game.

Late in the third quarter, Brees threw a perfect, high strike to Cook from 16 yards out, before finding Thomas for a two-yard score with two minutes to go in the fourth.

The Saints move to 12-3 and are still fighting for a top NFC seeding, while the Titans have their postseason fate in their own hands as they head to Houston at 8-7. With a surprise Steelers' loss to the Jets, a Week 16 win will be enough for Tennessee to claim the sixth seed.