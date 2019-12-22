Buffalo Bills 17-24 New England Patriots: Pats win 11th straight AFC East title

6:49 Tom Brady and the Patriots continued their dominance of the AFC East with a division-clinching win over Buffalo Tom Brady and the Patriots continued their dominance of the AFC East with a division-clinching win over Buffalo

The New England Patriots won the AFC East for an 11th straight season as they came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills 24-17.

Rex Burkhead's fourth-quarter run and a late goal-line defensive stand were enough to hold off a Buffalo Bills fightback in a tense, playoff-like atmosphere in Foxborough.

Tom Brady completed 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in his best performance over recent weeks, while Josh Allen's 208 passing, 43 rushing and two-TD performance was not enough for the Bills to stop New England's 16-game winning streak over their AFC East rivals.

Josh Allen's efforts fell just short

In the first half, both teams exchanged long drives and punts, with a Matt LaCosse eight-yard catch from Brady giving New England a first quarter lead before Allen found offensive lineman Dion Dawkins from one yard out to make it 10-10 just before half-time after a deep strike to Dawson Knox was ruled just short.

After the break, Buffalo shocked New England's usually-secure secondary when John Brown broke free with a double move for a 53-yard touchdown - the Bills' longest play from scrimmage all season.

1:13 Tom Brady says he is 'proud of his guys' after his team secured their 11th straight AFC East title Tom Brady says he is 'proud of his guys' after his team secured their 11th straight AFC East title

However, the Patriots' offense started to pick up in the fourth quarter. They drove 77 yards in 11 plays to cut the deficit to one with a Nick Folk 20-yard field goal early in the final period, before a typical Brady touchdown drive put New England ahead.

Burkhead broke two tackles at the goal line to power in from one yard out, and Brady found a crossing Julian Edelman for a successful two-point conversion and to give the Pats a seven-point lead.

Allen put together an impressive drive with five minutes remaining, completing three big passes to Cole Beasley and fighting for a fourth-down conversion of his own, but his back-foot pass intended for Beasley on fourth and goal fell incomplete, and Brady ran down the clock to secure the New England win.

New England (12-3) will aim to secure the second overall AFC seed next week at home to Miami (assuming the Chiefs don't lose on Sunday night), while Buffalo (10-5) are now locked into the fifth seed.