Chicago Bears 3-26 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes keeps Chiefs in bye contention

3:58 Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs visit to the Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the NFL Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs visit to the Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the NFL

Patrick Mahomes outplayed Mitchell Trubisky, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another score as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 to stay in contention for a first-round playoff bye.

Mahomes' big game in his first appearance at Soldier Field is just another blow for Chicago in a rough season that began with Super Bowl hopes.

The Bears passed on Mahomes when they traded up a spot to grab Trubisky with the No 2 overall pick in 2017. Mahomes went to Kansas City at No 10 and won the MVP award last season.

NFL Highlights Live on

Trubisky has not performed the way the Bears envisioned and with their playoff hopes already dashed coming off an NFC North championship, they were outclassed by Kansas City.

Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark. He was 23 of 33 for 251 yards, giving him 9,238 in three seasons. Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did it in 32 games.

Mahomes also has 75 touchdown passes, making him the fastest player to hit that mark.

Travis Kelce, already the first tight end with four straight 1,000-yard seasons, became the first to reach 1,200 yards in back-to-back years. He caught eight passes for 74 yards, giving him 1,205 this year. That included a 6-yard touchdown near the end of the first half.

Mitchell Trubisky has been unable to lead the Bears to the playoffs

Harrison Butker kicked a career-best 56-yard field goal that was the fourth-longest in franchise history. He also hit both the left and right uprights on a missed extra point.

The Bears (7-8) dropped their second straight after winning four of five.

Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards. Khalil Mack had a sack, and fans let the Bears have it before heading toward the exits in the closing minutes.