San Francisco 49ers extend Kyle Shanahan's contract to 2025

Kyle Shanahan led the franchise to an NFC Championship last season

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been handed a new six-year contract to extend his stay to 2025, according to reports.

The new deal replaces the three years remaining on the previous contract for Shanahan, who helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl last season for the third time since his appointment in February 2017.

The contract will reportedly make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Before joining the Niners, Shanahan had been an offensive coordinator for Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington and Houston.

He initially joined the 49ers on a six-year deal, a rare length of contract for a first-time head coach.

The 49ers went 6-10 in Shanahan's first season before slipping to 4-12 in 2018, when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a Week 3 knee injury.

With Garoppolo healthy last season, San Francisco opened the season 8-0 and eventually finished as the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The 49ers led the Chiefs by 10 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV before Kansas City produced a remarkable comeback.

General manager John Lynch has also signed a six-year contract when he joined the 49ers with Shanahan in 2017.