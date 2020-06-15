Ezekiel Elliott among Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players to test positive for coronavirus

Ezekiel Elliott's agent confirmed his positive test for coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among several NFL players in Texas who have tested positive for coronavirus, NFL Network reported on Monday.

The report said several players for the Houston Texans and Cowboys tested positive.

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed his client's positive test while the Cowboys issued a statement regarding privacy laws that prohibit the team from providing further information.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the release said.

Teams have not been training together this offseason, with access to facilities limited to coaches and players recovering from injuries requiring rehabilitation.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller recently fully recovered from coronavirus

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller previously tested positive for Covid-19 but said recently he has fully recovered.

Elliott, 24, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time NFL rushing champion (2016, 2018).

The NFL is scheduled to open training camp on July 28. The Cowboys are one of four teams not required to report on that day and can report earlier to prepare for the preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game scheduled for August 6 in Ohio.