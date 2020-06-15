Efe Obada: Carolina Panthers defensive end invested in UK's NFL Academy

Efe Obada during the Panthers' clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Having not originated from a US college football background himself, Efe Obada's attention to youth development is focused on a gridiron ladder closer to home.

While the NFL Draft process remains a poignant celebration of America's rising stars, the Carolina Panthers defensive end is looking towards the UK's NFL Academy setup.

Nigerian-born Obada moved to the UK at the age of 10 before playing for the London Warriors, eventually making his way to America and earning a place on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad thanks to a recommendation from Warriors defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Brief spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons followed until the Panthers signed Obada in 2017 through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

He is hoping to inspire those pursuing a career across the pond with the Academy, which has now opened up applications for its next student-athletes for the 2020/21 academic year.

Obada addresses the UK fans during the Panthers' clash with the Buccaneers at Wembley

"I don't watch college football so I'm not as invested, I think college football is a thing where you're from, it's a culture, it's a community and I'm just not part of those communities," Obada told Sky Sports.

"It's very hard for me to invest in a college, especially if I haven't been there. What I am invested in is the NFL Academy and the undiscovered programme, the NFL UK and the fact they're going into schools and trying to develop these kids from grassroots level and trying to introduce them to that.

"That's really where my interest and investment is. I reach out to some of the guys in the Academy and make sure I check on them and their development.

"For me, they're going to be the ones that come in after me and try and pursue that. That's my community."

Obada was blown away by the rise of American Football in the UK earlier this offseason as he returned to London to witness school children playing what would have once been an alien sport to many.

"It was amazing, I went to Sedgehill and it's like after-school clubs and you've got kids playing American Football," he said.

"Before it was just football, basketball... it wasn't even a thing in school and now it's just growing. I was just taken aback by it.

"Kids were wearing shirts with my name on it, they were asking me questions about the NFL that I didn't even know about.

"One question I got asked was, 'can you beat Tyreek Hill in a race?' I was like, 'of course I can't beat Tyreek Hill in a race!' It's really fun, it's nice to pursue this thing and have these kids having the same interest."

As has been proven countless times before, including by Obada himself, dedication rivals aptitude as a key ingredient to succeeding in the NFL.

It's a message he stands by for all present and future Academy athletes.

"Work ethic beats everything," insisted Obada. "That's it. And it's possible.

"It may be hard, it's not going to be easy. Everybody is going to go on their own journey, regardless of whether you're a draft pick or not.

"You are going to have to overcome your own adversity but work ethic beats everything. It's possible and you can do it."

In years to come, it may be that Obada himself will be directly addressing those in the UK who are aspiring to be the next Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, should the Panthers star fulfil ambitions of coaching at the Academy after his playing career.

He is by no means alone in his involvement with the Academy either, with the likes of Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr. and Calais Campbell among its high-profile ambassadors.

"I definitely want to be involved in it," he added.

"Right now, I'm still building the blocks of my career but definitely after my career that's something I want to get involved in and just continue to grow the sport and close the gap from America to Europe."

0:29 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league should have listened to black athletes protesting against racism earlier NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league should have listened to black athletes protesting against racism earlier

For now, he is still processing and soaking up an incredible lifestyle both on and off the field.

This could include a prominent role for the Panthers in 2020 as first-year head coach Matt Rhule lays his foundations after taking over from Ron Rivera at the beginning of this year.

"It's my dream," explained Obada. "Every day I wake up and get to build and get ready for the NFL. It's amazing, I get to do and experience some amazing things.

"Even just sitting here with you and interviewing is something I don't take for granted. It's all very new to me, I'm not numb to it and I enjoy every moment.

"Signing autographs, people wearing jerseys with my name on, it's amazing. It's unreal, it doesn't happen to people.

"I'm not disillusioned about it. I get to enjoy it, I get to be a fan, I get to compete, I get to experience things, see things, travel. It's a cool job."

