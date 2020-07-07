Jadeveon Clowney: Oakland Raiders to make offer to sign free agent defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but the free agent could choose to wait for a better offer, per multiple reports.

Clowney, who spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks after they acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans, remains unsigned three weeks before the start of training camp.

The 27-year-old, who was the No 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has received offers from the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and interest from a handful of other teams.

The Athletic reported the Raiders' offer puts the franchise a "distant third" on the value spectrum with the Browns ($15m in 2020) and Seahawks thought to be offering better money.

According to the NFLPA's latest update on salary cap figures, the Raiders currently have just $9m in cap space.

But Clowney told ESPN last week he's leaning toward holding off on signing until closer to the start of the season. In part, Clowney wants to make sure there is a 2020 season with the coronavirus pandemic impacting other sports.

Last season, Clowney recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumbles recoveries and an interception in 13 games.

His injury history is a concern for some teams, although he has missed only 13 games in his career.