Green Bay Packers' Devin Funchess and Philadelphia Eagles' Marquise Goodwin opt out of 2020 NFL season
Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung among six Patriots to opt out; 17 of 32 NFL teams have had at least one player opt out of upcoming season
Last Updated: 29/07/20 7:42am
Devin Funchess and Marquise Goodwin are among a growing list of players choosing to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over 20 players, from 17 different franchises, have so far given notice of their decision to opt out, signing the league's collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed with the players' union on July 24.
Players considered high risk can receive a $350,000 stipend that does not count against future earnings, and an accrued NFL season if they choose to opt out. Players deemed low risk can still receive up to $150,000 if they choose to opt out, but their money is an advance on their 2021 salary.
Wide receiver Funchess, who signed for the Green Bay Packers as a free agent this year, announced his decision on Instagram, stating: "Family is first, always has been, always will be.
"In such unpredictable time. It's been one of the constants on my mind as I've worked through one of the toughest decisions of my life.
"My closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand and for their and my own safety, I've decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season. This was not a decision I took lightly but it's what is best for my family and myself at this time."
Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Goodwin has also opted out for family reasons. His wife gave birth to a daughter in February after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.
Goodwin wrote on Instagram: "Anxiety weighed heavily on me because I once again had to decide - will I choose to play a game again like everyone may expect me to, or do I go home and tend to my ailing wife?
"After much prayer and discussion, I told our team GM that I absolutely had to fly back and take care of my wife, in attempt to honour my wedding vowels that I made to both her, myself, and God."
Six New England Patriots players have withdrawn, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower, following the birth of his son two weeks ago, according to the ESPN, while his mother also has Type 2 diabetes.
2020 season opt-outs
Baltimore Ravens: De'Anthony Thomas, Andre Smith
Buffalo Bills: Star Lotulelei
Carolina Panthers: Jordan Mack
Chicago Bears: Eddie Goldman
Dallas Cowboys: Maurice Canady, Stephen Guidry
Denver Broncos: Kyle Peko
Green Bay Packers: Devin Funchess
Houston Texans: Eddie Vanderdoes
Kansas City Chiefs: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Minnesota Vikings: Michael Pierce
New England Patriots: Dont'a Hightower, Dan Vitale, Brandon Bolden, Najee Toran, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung
New Orleans Saints: Jason Vander Laan, Cole Wick
New York Jets: Leo Koloamatangi
Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Goodwin
Seattle Seahawks: Chance Warmack
Tennessee Titans: Anthony McKinney
Washington Football Team: Caleb Brantley
