Green Bay Packers' Devin Funchess and Philadelphia Eagles' Marquise Goodwin opt out of 2020 NFL season

Devin Funchess signed for the Green Bay Packers as a free agent this year

Devin Funchess and Marquise Goodwin are among a growing list of players choosing to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 20 players, from 17 different franchises, have so far given notice of their decision to opt out, signing the league's collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed with the players' union on July 24.

Players considered high risk can receive a $350,000 stipend that does not count against future earnings, and an accrued NFL season if they choose to opt out. Players deemed low risk can still receive up to $150,000 if they choose to opt out, but their money is an advance on their 2021 salary.

Wide receiver Funchess, who signed for the Green Bay Packers as a free agent this year, announced his decision on Instagram, stating: "Family is first, always has been, always will be.

"In such unpredictable time. It's been one of the constants on my mind as I've worked through one of the toughest decisions of my life.

"My closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand and for their and my own safety, I've decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season. This was not a decision I took lightly but it's what is best for my family and myself at this time."

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Goodwin has also opted out for family reasons. His wife gave birth to a daughter in February after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Marquise Goodwin in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the draft.

Goodwin wrote on Instagram: "Anxiety weighed heavily on me because I once again had to decide - will I choose to play a game again like everyone may expect me to, or do I go home and tend to my ailing wife?

"After much prayer and discussion, I told our team GM that I absolutely had to fly back and take care of my wife, in attempt to honour my wedding vowels that I made to both her, myself, and God."

Six New England Patriots players have withdrawn, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower, following the birth of his son two weeks ago, according to the ESPN, while his mother also has Type 2 diabetes.

Dont'a Hightower's voluntary opt-out is set to see him receive a $150,000 salary advance

2020 season opt-outs

Baltimore Ravens: De'Anthony Thomas, Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills: Star Lotulelei

Carolina Panthers: Jordan Mack

Chicago Bears: Eddie Goldman

Dallas Cowboys: Maurice Canady, Stephen Guidry

Denver Broncos: Kyle Peko

Green Bay Packers: Devin Funchess

Houston Texans: Eddie Vanderdoes

Kansas City Chiefs: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Minnesota Vikings: Michael Pierce

New England Patriots: Dont'a Hightower, Dan Vitale, Brandon Bolden, Najee Toran, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung

New Orleans Saints: Jason Vander Laan, Cole Wick

New York Jets: Leo Koloamatangi

Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Goodwin

Seattle Seahawks: Chance Warmack

Tennessee Titans: Anthony McKinney

Washington Football Team: Caleb Brantley

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android