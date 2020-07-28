Minnesota Vikings place Justin Jefferson on NFL reserve/Covid-19 list with three others

Justin Jefferson joined the Minnesota Vikings from the LSU Tigers

The Minnesota Vikings have placed first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson and three other players on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list.

Jefferson, a wide receiver out of LSU taken No 22 overall in April, is joined on the list by a trio of fellow rookies - offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole II and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.

The club announced the news just hours after they confirmed that a trainer had tested positive for coronavirus - but the move to place the four players on the reserve list does not necessarily mean they have tested positive for Covid-19.

"This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," The Vikings said in a statement.

"If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

0:51 The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer have agreed terms on a contract extension The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer have agreed terms on a contract extension

"Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status.

"Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19."

Earlier in the day, the team announced trainer Eric Sugarman, charged with leading the team's coronavirus protocols, tested positive for COVID-19.

"This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19," Sugarman said in a statement. "We immediately quarantined and began to follow the established protocols.

"At this time we are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms."

The Vikings confirmed Sugarman would continue his role of infection control officer virtually.

Five players to sit out season over virus

3:54 NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season

NFL rosters took a hit Monday when five players opted out of participating in the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple media outlets reported.

One such move was officially announced by a team, with the Baltimore Ravens revealing that wide receiver/kick returner De'Anthony Thomas will skip the season.

The others who reportedly opted out were New England Patriots fullback Danny Vitale, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack and Washington defensive end Caleb Brantley.

Brantley was placed on the reserve list by Washington with a "higher-risk" designation - the only one of the five opt-outs on Monday reportedly in that category.

The distinction means that Brantley will receive a $350,000 (£272,000) stipend for this year that won't count against future earnings, and he will be credited with a year of service time.

For the other players regarding as having opted out for totally voluntary reasons, they will get a $150,000 (£117,000) salary advance and their contract will toll.

Before Monday, the only NFL player who had opted out of the season due to the pandemic was Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is a medical school graduate.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android