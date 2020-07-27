Drew Brees doubles contribution to communities in Louisiana impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Drew Brees doubles his coronavirus contribution to communities in Louisiana

Drew Brees has doubled his contribution to communities in Louisiana impacted by the coronavirus pandemic from $5m to $10m.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced that their commitment is in direct response to the pressing need from healthcare centres and communities hit hard by COVID-19.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback said that his latest $5m donation was being made in partnership with Ochsner Health to build numerous healthcare centres throughout Louisiana.

He said: "We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year."

On March 26, Brees donated $5m to Louisiana communities in need of meal support and food services.

