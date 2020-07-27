New York Giants releasing kicker Aldrick Rosas following hit-and-run arrest

Aldrick Rosas earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018

The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this summer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Rosas was arrested in Butte County, California after a June 15 car accident, with police saying he was travelling at about 100 mph when he ran a red light and struck a pickup in an intersection. Rosas exited his disabled vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to the police report.

He was charged with three misdemeanors: reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs.

He could also still face discipline from the league. The 25-year-old was also coming off a subpar 2019 campaign in which he made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts, none from longer than 45 yards, as well as missing four of his 39 extra-point attempts.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after making 32 of 33 field goals and 31 of 32 PATs.

3:54 NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season

Nothing official had been announced by the Giants, but Rosas acknowledged his release in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"It's been an incredible ride and I've met so many amazing coaches and teammates!" he wrote. "I wish I could have performed at the level I know I can play at, I have nothing but love for the New York Giants."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday the Giants had already found a replacement, signing former New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal.

Catanzaro, 29, retired in August 2019 and was released from the Jets' reserve/left squad list last week.

He has converted 119 of his 142 field-goal attempts (83.8 per cent) in five seasons (2014-18) with the Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made a 60-yarder with Arizona in 2015.

