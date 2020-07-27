Raheem Mostert agrees new deal with the San Francisco 49ers

Raheem Mostert has finalised a new contract with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has finalised his new contract, his agent announced on Monday.

Agent Brett Tessler did not divulge the terms of the deal, however ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source as saying that Mostert remains tied to the 49ers for the next two years.

Mostert is due $2.575m in base salary with a $300,000 bonus, and can earn up to an additional $2.75m in bonuses and incentives, per Schefter.

Mostert's representation requested a trade earlier this month due to unproductive contract talks.

"Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers," Tessler tweeted on Monday. "Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him."

Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers. Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 27, 2020

Tessler's request last week was to get Mostert's pay closer to that of teammate Tevin Coleman. Coleman's $4.55m base salary stood at nearly $2m more than Mostert's $2.575m, per OverTheCap.

Mostert led the team with 772 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Mostert raced for 220 yards, a franchise postseason record, and scored four touchdowns as the 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in January's NFC Championship Game. The 28-year-old followed that up by rushing for 58 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers' backfield consists of Mostert, Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon. The club traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick in April.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android