Jadeveon Clowney: Tennessee Titans set to sign free agent defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to a report.

ESPN's Diana Russini reported Saturday that the former No 1 overall draft pick chose the Titans over returning to the Seattle Seahawks and despite a late push from the New Orleans Saints.

Clowney, 27, made his long-anticipated decision not long after firing agent Bus Cook and hiring Kennard McGuire to find a team to meet his contract demands.

Cook is best known as the long-time agent of retired quarterback Brett Favre. Kennard's clients include Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Clowney had been linked to the Titans and Seahawks, but reportedly met Friday with Saints head coach Sean Payton in Houston for a private dinner.

Seattle, where Clowney played in 2019, and Tennessee both would be looking to pay him around $12m per season, per Yahoo Sports. He reportedly turned down an offer earlier this off-season that could have been as high as $18m from the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney reportedly was looking for $21m per season when free agency opened, but found the market wanting.

He has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes micro-fracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

Clowney played in 13 games for the Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

