Ronnie Stanley signs five-year Baltimore Ravens contract extension

Ronnie Stanley was the No 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to a five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

The team announced the deal, which reports pegged at a $98.75m total value with a $22.5m signing bonus.

Stanley and the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. An All-Pro in 2019, the 26-year-old Stanley was playing on his fifth-year option tied to his rookie deal as the No 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Head coach John Harbaugh has praised Stanley as a dedicated professional since he made 12 starts as a rookie.

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid player at the position based on annual value with a three-year, $66m deal signed earlier this year.

Anthony Castonzo of the Indianapolis Colts averages $16.5m per year on his two-year deal signed this year.

Stanley's average over the course of the extension is $19.75m per season.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - Week Eight continues with a triple header from 5pm on Sunday and NFL Redzone so you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!