Los Angeles Rams 27-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Late Matt Gay field goal sends Rams top of NFC West

Jared Goff threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns

Matt Gay scored a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 left and Jordan Fuller grabbed his second interception of the game less than a minute later as the Los Angeles Rams secured a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Jared Goff completed 39-of-51 passes for 376 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Rams (7-3) won for the third time in their past four games. Robert Woods had 12 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Cooper Kupp caught 11 passes for 145 yards.

Tom Brady finished 26-of-48 passing for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (7-4), who lost for the second time in the past three games. The two TD passes lifted Brady's career count to 566, allowing him to pass injured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (565) for the most in NFL history.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin caught scoring passes for Tampa Bay, who were outgained 413 yards to 251.

Rams stats: Jared Goff, 39/51, 376 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Malcolm Brown, 3 carries, 20 yards

Receiving leader: Cooper Kupp, 11 catches, 145 yards

For the first time in the NFL's history, an all-black crew of officials took charge of Monday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the LA Rams

Gay was making his Los Angeles debut, and the winning field goal came against the team that employed him last season.

The Buccaneers had time to recover, but Brady made a poor downfield throw and Fuller easily intercepted the pass at the Los Angeles 31-yard line and returned it six yards with 1:49 left as the Rams went on to the win.

The contest featured an all-black officiating crew for the first time in NFL history. Leading the way was Jerome Boger, who is in his 15th season as a referee and 17th overall as an NFL official.

Fuller returned his first interception 37 yards to help the Rams take a 24-17 lead in the third quarter. Los Angeles moved 37 yards on five plays after the takeaway, with Goff throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to Cam Akers with 5:39 remaining.

Buccaneers stats: Tom Brady, 26/48, 216 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Ronald Jones, 10 carries, 24 yards

Receiving leader: Antonio Brown, 8 catches, 57 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Rams 7-0 Buccaneers Jared Goff four-yard TD pass to Robert Woods (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Rams 7-7 Buccaneers Tom Brady nine-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point) Rams 7-14 Buccaneers Leonard Fournette two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Rams 14-14 Buccaneers Jared Goff seven-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson (extra point) Rams 17-14 Buccaneers Matt Gay 38-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Rams 17-17 Buccaneers Ryan Succop 38-yard field goal Rams 24-17 Buccaneers Jared Goff four-yard TD pass to Cam Akers (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Rams 24-24 Buccaneers Tom Brady 13-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin (extra point) Rams 27-24 Buccaneers Matt Gay 40-yard field goal

A look back at the action and talking points from Week 11 of the NFL season.

Goff made a crucial mistake in the final stanza when he was intercepted by Tampa Bay's Jordan Whitehead with 7:17 left. The Buccaneers capitalised as Brady hit Godwin on a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 24 with 3:53 to play.

The Rams scored on their first possession of the game on Goff's four-yard pass to Woods.

Tampa Bay responded with two touchdowns, the first coming in the opening minute of the second quarter when Evans caught a nine-yard pass from Brady. The second came on Leonard Fournette's two-yard run with 8:35 left in the half.

Robert Woods celebrates his touchdown

Los Angeles knotted the score at 14 on Goff's seven-yard throw to Van Jefferson with 4:31 left in the second period. Gay's 38-yard field goal as time expired gave the Rams a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Buccaneers tied the score on Ryan Succop's 38-yard field goal with 12:41 left in the third quarter.

