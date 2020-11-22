Tennessee Titans 30-24 Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry touchdown wins it in overtime for Titans

1:26 Henry powers through for a 29-yard touchdown run to win the game for the Tennessee Titans over the Baltimore Ravens Henry powers through for a 29-yard touchdown run to win the game for the Tennessee Titans over the Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry raced clear for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Tennessee Titans moved to 7-3 with a 30-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Henry recorded just 44 rushing yards across the first three quarters before finishing with 133 for one touchdown to surpass 1,000 yards on the season as the Titans offense came alive in the second half.

Ryan Tannehill finished 22 of 31 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson endured a mixed day with 17 of 29 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

A Justin Tucker field goal forced the game into overtime after AJ Brown had bullied his way to the end zone to earn the Titans the lead just shy of the two-minute warning, with Henry eventually powering through to finish it.

Titans stats: Ryan Tannehill, 22/31, 259 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Derrick Henry, 28 carries, 133 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Corey Davis, 5 catches, 113 yards

Jonnu Smith's one-yard touchdown catch capped an expertly-designed opening drive from the Titans and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, boosted by a 39-yard pass interference call on cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens were held to a 30-yard field goal from Tucker in response after safety Kevin Byard had recovered to breakup a pass floating towards tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone.

Tannehill was then picked off by Tyus Bowser for his fourth interception of the season after being hit hard by an unblocked Patrick Queen on the blitz, however, the Ravens again could only manage three via a 27-yarder from Tucker.

Ravens stats: Lamar Jackson, 17/29, 186 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: J.K. Dobbins, 15 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Mark Andrews, 5 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Titans 7-0 Ravens Ryan Tannehill one-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith (extra point) Titans 7-3 Ravens Justin Tucker 30-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Titans 7-6 Ravens Justin Tucker 27-yard field goal Titans 7-14 Ravens J.K. Dobbins two-yard rushing TD (two-point conversion) Titans 10-14 Ravens Stephen Gostkowski 40-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Titans 10-21 Ravens Lamar Jackson 31-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (extra point) Titans 13-21 Ravens Stephen Gostkowski 40-yard field goal Titans 16-21 Ravens Stephen Gostkowski 22-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Titans 24-21 Ravens Ryan Tannehill 14-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown (two-point conversion) Titans 24-24 Ravens Justin Tucker 29-yard field goal OVERTIME Titans 30-24 Ravens Derrick Henry 29-yard rushing TD

J.K. Dobbins burrowed through the bodies for a two-yard rushing touchdown before hauling in Jackson's pass for the two-point conversion to complete a go-ahead drive that had seen the Baltimore quarterback float a surgical 30-yard pass to Andrews on third-and-13.

Having converted on fourth down with a fake punt, the Titans went on to add a 40-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski to end a 14-play drive late in the half.

Jackson ordered a wide-open Andrews where to be with a perfectly-placed 31-yard touchdown pass to extend the Ravens lead early in the third quarter.

Tennessee were forced to settle for a 40-yard Gostkowski field goal on the ensuing drive, which had seen a botched snap over the head of Henry in the wildcat formation back the Titans up to the Ravens' 27 on second-and-goal.

Gostkowski's 22-yard field goal reduced the deficit after Jackson was intercepted by Amani Hooker on a deep-ball intended for Devin Duvernay, with Henry beginning to find some joy on the ground for the Titans.

Brown rewarded a huge stop from the Titans defense in the fourth quarter by bulldozing his way through multiple tackles for a 14-yard touchdown catch-and-run having hoisted his team forward earlier in the drive with a 25-yard burst through traffic. Tannehill ran untouched to the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Tucker's 29-yard field goal sent the game to overtime but the Titans would not be denied as Henry spotted the lane for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown after the Ravens had been foiled on their opening possession.

