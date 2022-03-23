Tyreek Hill: Kansas City Chiefs star receiver set to be traded after contract talks stall

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be on his way out of the team via a trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have given their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade after talks over a contract extension with the team stalled.

NFL Network and ESPN reported on Wednesday that Hill rejected a deal that would have made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, adding that the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are the teams leading the race to secure Hill via trade.

The Green Bay Packers, who lost their leading wideout Davante Adams last week in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, are also said to hold an interest in trading for Hill to fill the void left behind by Adams.

Hill, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, has been a crucial part of Kansas City's success in recent seasons, with the team reaching the AFC Championship game in four-straight seasons and winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The 28-year-old is a three-time All-Pro, while he has made the Pro Bowl every one of his six seasons in the league. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in 91 games (73 starts) for the Chiefs, adding a further 719 yards on the ground, along with six rushing scores. Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine TDs in 2021.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Tyreek Hill's catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. Watch Tyreek Hill's catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

The process of potentially replacing Hill is already under way in Kansas City, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that Green Bay Packers free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to the Chiefs for a workout on Wednesday. Pelissero added that no deal is imminent, but the speedster would be a logical option to fill the void.

The Chiefs have already added former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to their roster this offseason, signing him to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $10.75 million earlier this week.