Davante Adams: Green Bay Packers trade to Las Vegas Raiders and make Adams NFL's highest-paid receiver
Davante Adams to sign five-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $141.25 million; NFL Network report that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew of the trade discussions between Adams and the team before restructuring his own deal to stay in Green Bay earlier this month
Last Updated: 18/03/22 6:24am
The Green Bay Packers are trading their two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package that includes a first-round pick in this year's draft, ESPN and NFL Network reported on Thursday.
Adams also gets a new five-year contract from the Raiders worth $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid receiver and non-quarterback in the NFL, per the reports. It has an average annual value of $28.25 million per year, eclipsing DeAndre Hopkins' $27.3 million a year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Packers are also set to receive a second-round pick in this year's draft, per the reports. The Raiders' first-round selection this year is at No 22 and their second-round pick is at No 53.
Adams was franchise tagged less than two weeks ago by the Packers, blocking his path to unrestricted free agency with a one-year deal that would pay him more than $20 million for 2022.
But Adams informed the Packers he would not play under the tag, with NFL Network reporting that he grew frustrated with the franchise last summer over long-term contract negotiations with the front office.
The same report stated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew of Adams' discontent and the ensuing trade discussions before restructuring his deal with the Packers this month.
The trade is an aggressive move by new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler and the latest from a loaded AFC West division .
As teams try to catch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos have traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers have acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack and secondary help in the form of J.C. Jackson.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carrr has a strong history with Adams, with the pair playing two seasons together in college at Fresno State. In their final year in 2013, Adams had 131 catches for 1,719 yards and 24 TDs.
Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. His 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions lead the NFL over the past four seasons.
He had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season when he made his second straight All-Pro team.