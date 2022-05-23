Kyler Murray to skip Arizona Cardinals voluntary team activities as contract talks stall

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray is skipping the team's voluntary organised team activities this week, according to reports.

The move was expected as Murray and the Cardinals are at a standstill on talks about a contract extension.

The offseason between Murray and Arizona has included Murray scrubbing all references to the team from his social media at one point, and his agent later releasing a statement of more than 1,000 words saying Murray wanted a new contract.

Murray has never asked for a trade, which is good since Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said last month that there's "zero chance" of that happening.

Murray is scheduled to make about $5.5 million in 2022, the fourth year of his rookie contract.

The Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's rookie contract late last month. The move guarantees Murray $29.7 million in 2023. It also allows the two sides more time to negotiate a long-term deal.

In 2021, Murray passed for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and he also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Murray made his playoff debut against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round and his performance wasn't good. He completed 19 of 34 passes for only 137 yards and two interceptions in a 34-11 loss.

In three seasons, Murray has a 22-23-1 record as a starter. He has passed for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions, while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 scores in 46 starts.

The Cardinals selected Murray No. 1 overall in 2019 NFL Draft.

Cardinals to feature on Hard Knocks

The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on the second installment of HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season."

It's the first appearance for the Cardinals on "Hard Knocks." The series will debut in November in the second half of the 2022 season. The in-season series debuted in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

"We can't wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank (owner) Michael Bidwill, (general manager) Steve Keim, coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity," said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films senior coordinating producer in the announcement.

The Detroit Lions will be featured in the preseason edition of "Hard Knocks" in August.

