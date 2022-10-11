Davante Adams: Police report filed and Las Vegas Raiders receiver facing possible suspension by NFL after push on photographer

A police report has been filed against Davante Adams, while the Las Vegas Raiders receiver is also facing a possibly suspension from the NFL, after he pushed a photographer to the ground following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department released a statement on Tuesday that said they are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted.

The statement said: "The victim is a photographer at the Chiefs/Raiders game. At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police.

"The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."

The photographer was pushed by Adams as he was entering the tunnel heading towards the Raiders dressing room following the game. The Raiders receiver apologised for his actions when speaking to reporters after the game, and again on Twitter.

"I want to apologise to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said.

"I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way."

Raiders head coach supports Adams 'wholeheartedly'

Adams' actions could also see him into trouble with the league and earn him a suspension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said he did not yet know "what may or may not come" from the league but voiced his support for Adams following the incident.

"I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being," McDaniels said. "As a person, he's a great guy.

"I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part."

McDaniels added: "Whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point."

Simms hopeful Adams avoids suspension | 'Humans make mistakes'

There is no timetable for a decision from the NFL, a source told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. With the Raiders (1-4) currently on a bye week, the league is aware it can take its time over handing out any potential punishment.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms described the incident as "pretty shocking" but believed it was "out of character" for Adams and hopes a suspension isn't handed down by the league.

"Davante Adams is one of those receivers that you never really see have any outburst at all," Simms said on NBC's Pro Football Talk (Sky Sports NFL, weekdays, 6pm). "He is a guy who is usually able to keep his emotions in check.

"I don't know where this goes; I hope it doesn't end up in a suspension. I would understand a fine, I think that's totally justifiable, but to lose a game over it, I don't know about that.

"He has never done anything like this before, and humans make mistakes.

"It is an emotional sport and we want players to care. This is a guy that really does care, legitimately. I can understand his emotions, but I'm disappointed in Davante Adams. It's a bad look for him."

Pro Football Talk presenter Mike Florio wasn't quite so forgiving, adding: "What Davante Adams did was inexcusable. He is a great guy and it's out of character, but he did it - and now he is going to face the consequences.

"He is lucky that kid didn't get seriously hurt - because he could have."

Adams is in his first year with the team after having left the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, signing a five-year, $141.25m deal with Las Vegas that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

He caught three passes for 124 yards and two long touchdowns of 58 and 48 yards in the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs. The 29-year-old has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs with his new team through the first five weeks of the season.

